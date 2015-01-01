पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:रिश्तेदार से 10 लाख रुपए उधार लेकर जा रहे पंजाब के व्यापारी को बदमाशों ने बाबा लदाना के पास लूटा

कैथल5 घंटे पहले
  • बदमाशों ने पिस्तौल के बल पर दिया वारदात को अंजाम, नहीं लगा कोई सुराग

ब्रेजा गाड़ी में आए बदमाशों ने बाबा लदाना के पास व्यापारी से 10 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। बदमाशों ने सोमवार की रात पिस्तौल के बल पर लूटपाट को अंजाम दिया। थाना सदर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है, लेकिन लूटपाट करने वालों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। पंजाब के खनौरी निवासी अनिल कुमार ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह पुरानी गाड़ियाें के स्पेयर पार्ट्स का कार्य करता है।

कैथल में जींद रोड पर उसकी रिश्तेदारी है। उसे रुपए की जरूरत थी इसलिए सोमवार को वह खनौरी निवासी ड्राइवर बिंटू के साथ अपनी स्विफ्ट कार में रिश्तेदार के पास कैथल आया था। रिश्तेदार से 10 लाख रुपए उधार लेकर साढ़े सात बजे ड्राइवर के साथ खनौरी के लिए चल गया। वह ड्राइवर के साथ वाली सीट पर बैठा था और पॉलीथिन में रुपए डालकर सीट के नीचे रखे हुए थे।

रात 8 बजे वे बाबा लदाना के नजदीक पहुंचे तो पीछे से सफेद रंग की ब्रेजा गाड़ी आई। ब्रेजा चालक ने बीच रास्ते गाड़ी खड़ी कर रास्ता रोक लिया। ब्रेजा से तीन लड़के उतरे, जिनमें से दो लड़कों के हाथ में रिवॉल्वर थी। आरोपियों ने खिड़की खोलकर उस पर रिवॉल्वर तान दी और रुपए से भरा पॉलीथिन, दो मोबाइल लूटकर फरार हो गए। सदर थाना एसएचओ राजफूल ने बताया कि अज्ञात के खिलाफ लूटपाट सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। जांच की जा रही है। जल्द ही बदमाशों को ढूंढकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

