डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा उठान:2 माह बाद भी गलियों में नहीं लगी आरएफ आईडी, एजेंसी को नोटिस

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
  •
  • एजेंसी का दावा डोर-टू-डोर का काम सौ प्रतिशत, अब शिकायतें भी नहीं, सेग्रीगेशन भी हो रहा

डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा उठान एजेंसी को टेंडर अलॉट करने के बाद व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए नगर परिषद ने 60 दिन का समय दिया था। ये समय बीत जाने के बाद भी एजेंसी ने शहर में कहीं भी आरएफ आईडी नहीं लगाई। जबकि ये पहले दिन से व्यवस्था बननी चाहिए थी। ऐसा एनजीटी के आदेश थे। अब इस संबंध में नगर परिषद ने एजेंसी को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है कि अब तक आईडी लगाने का काम क्यों नहीं हो पाया है।

ये आईडी शहर के सभी वार्डों, मोहल्लों व गलियों में लगाई जानी थी। ये एक निगरानी तंत्र है। इसमें आरएफ आईडी और स्कैनर की जरूरत होती है। जब भी टिपर गलियों से गुजरेगा तो स्कैनर के माध्यम से आईडी स्कैन होगी। जिसकी पूरी जानकारी एजेंसी के कंट्रोल रूम में जाती है। जिससे ये जानकारी रहती है कि कौन सा टिपर किस वार्ड में गया।

आईडी वाली व्यवस्था न बनने से अभी तक उठान का कार्य का निरीक्षण केवल फिल्ड में जाकर ही किया जा सकता है। एजेंसी जब पूरे शहर में आईडी लगा देगी तो उसे एक कंट्रोल रुम भी स्थापित करना होगा। जिसमें जीपीएस लगे वाहनों की लोकेशन का पता चलता रहेगा। हालांकि एजेेंसी का दावा है कि वे शहर से 100 प्रतिशत कचरे का उठान कर रहे हैं।

एक दिसंबर से शुरू हो गया था एजेंसी का काम| नगर परिषद की ओर से एक दिसंबर से एजेंसी को काम दे दिया था। एनजीटी की शर्तों अनुसार एजेंसी को आरएफ आईडी लगाना, कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित करना, 100 प्रतिशत डोर-टू-डोर उठान, कचरे का सेग्रीगेशन, शहर में कहीं भी कचरे के ढेर न लगे, कचरे का उसी दिन निस्तारण करना होगा। इसके लिए नगर परिषद 3.28 करोड़ रुपए सालाना खर्च करेगी। शहर में इस समय प्रतिदिन 70 टन कचरा निकलता है। अभी तक एजेंसी कचरे को डंपिंग यार्ड में ही डाल रही है। नगर परिषद एजेंसी के लिए गोपाल गाेशाला के पीछे सेग्रीगेशन प्लांट बना रही है। अभी ये निर्माणाधीन है।

कचरे में आग लगाई तो 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना

एनजीटी के आदेशानुसार अगर एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों ने शहर में कहीं भी सड़क पर कचरे को आग लगाई तो उस स्थिति में नप अधिकारी उस पर पांच हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा सभी कर्मचारियों की हाजिरी बायोमेट्रिक से लगानी होगी। कर्मचारियों को ड्रेस पहननी होगी। अगर बिना ड्रेस कर्मचारी मिलते हैं तो उस पर 500 रुपए जुर्माने का प्रावधान है। इसके अलावा अधिकारियों के निरीक्षण में शहर में कचरे के ढेर मिले तो भी जुर्माना किया जाएगा।

दावा-शिकायत मिलने पर 3 घंटे में समाधान

एजेंसी का दावा है कि उन्होंने उठान की शिकायत के बाद मोबाइल नंबर जारी किया हुआ है। यहां पर शिकायत दर्ज होने के बाद तीन घंटे में समस्या का समाधान होता है। इसके लिए अलग से टीम का गठन भी किया गया है। वार्ड के हिसाब से सुपरवाइजर भी बनाए गए हैं। ताकि जल्दी से जल्दी शिकायत दूर हो सके।

आरएफ आर्ईडी लगाने का काम करने वाली एजेंसी से बातचीत हो चुकी है। कुछ ही दिन में शहर में आईडी लग जाएगी। शहर में डोर-टू-डोर कचरे उठान का काम 100 प्रतिशत हो रहा है। अब शहर में उठान से संबंधित शिकायत नाम मात्र ही हैं। डंपिंग यार्ड में कचरे की छंटाई का काम भी किया जा रहा है। उठान से संबंधित शिकायत के लिए मोबाइल नंबर भी जारी किया हुआ है।
बलबीर सिंह, एजेंसी संचालक

एनजीटी के आदेशानुसार गलियों में आईडी अभी तक लग जानी चाहिए थी। लेकिन काफी समय दिया जाने के बाद भी ये व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई है। जिसके लिए एजेंसी को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा गया है। सफाई व्यवस्था को वे स्वयं फिल्ड में जाकर चेक करेंगे, ताकि पूरी स्थिति स्पष्ट हो सके।
बलबीर सिंह, कार्यकारी अधिकारी, नगर परिषद।

