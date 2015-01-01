पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:आरकेएसडी में आर्ट्स, साइंस व कॉमर्स संकाय की दो-दो दिन लगेंगी कक्षाएं

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
आरकेएसडी कॉलेज में फ्रेशर विद्यार्थियों की समस्याओं को देखते हुए हेल्पडेस्क लगातार कार्य कर रहा है। प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. एसके गाेयल ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन ग्रुप्स में शामिल करने एवं अन्य परामर्श प्राप्त करने के लिए कैंपस में आने की दिनों के अनुसार छूट दी गई है। सोमवार-मंगलवार को आर्ट्स के बुधवार-वीरवार को साइंस तथा शुक्रवार-शनिवार को कॉमर्स के विद्यार्थी कोरोना संबंधित नियमों का पालन करते हुए कॉलेज कैंपस में आ सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा स्नातकोत्तर एवं कम संख्या वाली कक्षाओं को आज से ही ऑफलाइन लगाने को कहा गया है। इसके अलावा अन्य ज्यादातर कक्षाओं का संचालन ऑनलाइन ही हो रहा है। दूसरी तरफ दाखिला प्रक्रिया में बी. वोकेशनल में दाखिला प्रक्रिया अभी तक आठ विद्यार्थी दाखिला ले चुके हैं, 20 नवंबर अंतिम तिथि को सभी सीटें भर जाने की संभावना है। इसमें कुल 30 सीटों पर दाखिला किया जाएगा। इसमें 12वीं किसी भी संकाय से पास अभ्यर्थी दाखिला ले सकता है।

राज्य स्तरीय महिला पुरस्कार के लिए आठ दिसंबर तक करें आवेदन

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की कार्यक्रम अधिकारी कमलेश गर्ग ने बताया कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर हरियाणा राज्य स्तरीय महिला पुरस्कार के लिए 8 दिसंबर 2020 तक आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि हरियाणा राज्य स्तरीय महिला पुरस्कार के अंतर्गत इंदिरा गांधी महिला शक्ति पुरस्कार, कल्पना चावला शौर्य पुरस्कार, बहन शन्नो देवी पंचायती राज पुरस्कार, लाइफ टाइम अचीवर्स पुरस्कार व महिला उत्कृष्ट कार्यों के लिए सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता पुरस्कार शामिल हैं।

