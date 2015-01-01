पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन जमा होंगे फार्म:सैनिक स्कूल में 10 जनवरी को होगी प्रवेश परीक्षा, कक्षा 6 व 9 में प्रवेश लेने के लिए छात्रों से मांगे आवेदन

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सैनिक स्कूल सोसायटी द्वारा करनाल के कुंजपुरा स्थित सैनिक स्कूल में कक्षा 6 व 9 में प्रवेश लेने के लिए इच्छुक छात्रों से आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन प्रवेश परीक्षा फार्म स्कूल की वेबसाइट पर 20 अक्तूबर से 19 नवम्बर 2020 तक भरे जा सकते हैं। फार्म ऑनलाइन जमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि 19 नवंबर 2020 है। प्रवेश परीक्षा 10 जनवरी 2021 को आयोजित की जाएगी।

सैनिक स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य कर्नल वीडी चंडोला ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि छात्रों को पुणे के खड़गवासला स्थित राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी में प्रवेश हेतु शैक्षणिक, शारीरिक व मानसिक रूप से तैयार करने तथा उनमें चारित्रिक विशिष्टताएं और देशभक्ति की भावना पैदा करने के लिए सैनिक स्कूल में सत्र 2021-22 में 93 बच्चों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा, जिसमें कक्षा 6 के लिए लगभग 22 तथा शेष कक्षा 9 के छात्रों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को ऑल इंडिया सैनिक स्कूल्स एंट्रेंस एग्जामिनेशन देना होगा।

छठी कक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए परीक्षा 300 अंकों की जबकि 9वीं कक्षा के लिए 400 अंकों की होगी और इसकी अवधि क्रमश: 150 व 180 मिनट होगी। प्रवेश परीक्षा ओएमआर सीट पर ली जाएगी। यह परीक्षा 10 जनवरी 2021 को सुबह 10 बजे आयोजित की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि छठी कक्षा की प्रवेश परीक्षा में विद्यार्थियों का 150 अंक गणित, 50 अंक विज्ञान व एसएसटी आधारित सामान्य ज्ञान, 50 अंक का भाषा व 50 अंक का बुद्धिमत्ता का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार नौवीं कक्षा की प्रवेश परीक्षा में विद्यार्थी को 200 अंकों का गणित, 50 अंकों का अंग्रेजी, 50 अंकों का बुद्धिमता, 50 अंकों का सामान्य विज्ञान तथा 50 अंकों का सामाजिक विज्ञान का टेस्ट देना होगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि सैनिक स्कूल में विद्यार्थी का प्रवेश पूरी तरह से मेरिट लिस्ट के आधार पर साक्षात्कार व चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण के पश्चात किया जाएगा। कक्षा 6 में प्रवेश पाने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी की आयु 10 से 11 वर्ष के बीच (जन्म तिथि 1 अप्रैल 2009 से 31 मार्च 2011 के बीच) तथा कक्षा 9 में प्रवेश के इच्छुक छात्र की आयु 13 से 14 वर्ष (जन्म तिथि 1 अप्रैल 2006 से 31 मार्च 2008 के बीच) होनी चाहिए। आवेदन पत्र स्कूल की वेबसाइट से भी आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड करके भरा जा सकता है।

