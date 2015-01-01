पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्यों पर उठाए सवाल:विकास कार्यों में गड़बड़ी पर सरपंच ने दी शिकायत, नहीं हुई कार्रवाई

गुहला चीकाएक घंटा पहले
गांव अजीमगढ़ की महिला सरपंच हरविंद्र कौर ने उनके गांव में करवाए जा रहे विकास कार्यों में गड़बड़ी होने काे लेकर लगभग 20 दिन पहले आवाज उठाते हुए सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत देकर मामले की जांच करवाने की मांग की थी। लेकिन शिकायत देने के 20 दिन बाद भी किसी अधिकारी ने गांव में जाने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। सरपंच ने अधिकारियों पर ग्राम पंचायत को दरकिनार कर मनमाने तरीके से गांव में कार्य करवाने का आरोप लगाया था।

सरपंच ने कहा कि साल 2015 में उनके सरपंच बनने के 3 माह बाद ही कुछ लोगों ने एक राजनीति साजिश के तहत पंचायत पर प्रशासक नियुक्त करवा दिया था। उन्होंने इस मामले को अदालत में चुनौती देते हुए स्टे ले लिया था। सरपंच ने बताया कि वर्तमान बीडीपीओ द्वारा विश्वास दिलाए जाने और गांव में विकास के कार्य शुरू करवाने के इरादे से उन्होंने मई 2020 में अपना स्टे वापस ले लिया था। उनके द्वारा स्टे वापस लेते ही बीडीपीओ ने अपने चहेते ठेकेदारों को गांव में कार्य करने के लिए छोड़ दिया।

सरपंच ने बताया कि गांव में पेयजल सप्लाई के लिए 2 टयूबवेल लगे हैं। जिन पर पंचायत द्वारा दो ऑपरेटर व एक चौकीदार रखा गया है। इन कर्मचारियों को पिछले 4 सालों से वेतन नहीं दिया गया है। सरपंच ने बताया कि गांव का तालाब ओवरफ्लो हो रहा था। तालाब का गंदा पानी निकालने के लिए वे छह माह पहले अपनी जिम्मेवारी पर लगभग 30 हजार रुपए कीमत का जनरेटर किराए पर लेकर आई थी।

विरोधी पार्टी ने इस जनरेटर का तालाब में गिरा दिया जो आज तक तालाब में ही पड़ा है। सरपंच ने बताया कि बार-बार शिकायत करने के बावजूद बीडीपीओ ने उन लोगों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। सरपंच ने बताया कि पंचायती जमीन को पानी देने के लिए तीन टयूबवेल व गांव में पेयजल के लिए दो टयूबवेल है। इन ट्यूबवेलों का लगभग 70 हजार रुपए का बिजली का बिल आज भी बकाया खड़ा है।

