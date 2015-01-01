पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी का अंदेशा:अजीमगढ़ की सरपंच का आरोप- गांव में काम 25 लाख के हुए, भुगतान हो गया 70 लाख का

गुहला चीका31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुहला चीका | प्रेसवार्ता करतीं सरपंच हरविंद्र कौर।
  • प्रेसवार्ता कर बीडीपीओ और ठेकेदार पर लगाए मनमाने तरीके से काम करने के आरोप

गांव अजीमगढ़ की महिला सरपंच हरविंद्र कौर ने बीडीपीओ गुहला व गांव में गलियां बना रहे एक ठेकेदार भरत पर मनमाने तरीके से काम करने के आरोप लगाए हैं। सरपंच ने आरोप लगाया कि गांव में अब तक मात्र 20 से 25 लाख रुपए के कार्य हुए हैं जबकि पंचायत के खाते से लगभग 70 लाख रुपए का भुगतान किया जा चुका है। सरपंच ने आज एक पत्रकार वार्ता में बताया कि उनके गांव में सरपंच व 8 पंचायत मेंबर हैं।

तीन मेंबर उनके समर्थन में व पांच मेंबर विरोध में हैं। इसी मौके का फायदा उठाते हुए बीडीपीओ ग्राम पंचायत को दरकिनार कर गांव में उन सड़काें का निर्माण करवा रही है जो गांव से बाहर लोगों के खेतों की तरफ जाती हैं। सरपंच ने कहा कि बनाई जा रही इन सड़काें में निम्न स्तरीय निर्माण सामग्री का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। करवाए जा रहे कार्यों का भुगतान भी बीडीपीओ पंचायत का दरकिनार कर अपनी मर्जी से कर रही है जबकि किए जाने वाले सभी कामों की अनदेखी की जा रही है।

सरपंच ने आरोप लगाया कि बीडीपीओ ये सब विधायक ईश्वर सिंह की शह पर उनके एक समर्थक भरत ठेकेदार के साथ मिलकर कर रही है। सरपंच ने एक ऑडियो क्लिप भी जारी किया है जिसमें एक व्यक्ति खुद को विधायक का आदमी बता रहा है। सरपंच प्रतिनिधि को गांव में करवाए जा रहे कामों में रोड़ा न अटकाने की नसीहत दे रहा है। मामले में गुहला विधायक ईश्वर सिंह का कहना है कि मैं अभी विधानसभा में हूं। गुहला पहुंचने पर इस संबंध में कुछ बता पाऊंगा।

सजायाफ्ता पंच को सस्पेंड न करने पर उठाए सवाल

सरपंच हरविंद्र कौर ने कहा कि प्रशासन जानबूझ कर पंचायत के मामले में दखल दे रहा है। उनके विरोधी गांव के ही एक पंच को तीन साल की सजा हो चुकी है। उक्त पंच डेढ़ साल की जेल काट चुका है। इसके बावजूद अधिकारी उक्त पंच को बर्खास्त नहीं कर रहे हैं। सरपंच ने कहा कि अधिकारियों द्वारा किए जा रहे भ्रष्टाचार की उन्होंने सीएम विंडो से व उच्च अधिकारियों से शिकायत की थी लेकिन किसी अधिकारी ने उनकी शिकायत पर गौर नहीं किया।

गांव में प्रशासन द्वारा विकास के कार्य करवाए जा रहे हैं। मेरे द्वारा केवल मात्र लेबर उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। सरपंच प्रतिनिधि गांव में करवाए जा रहे कार्यों के बदले पैसे की मांग कर रहा था। मेरे द्वारा पैसे देने से मना करने पर उसने ये सभी आरोप लगाए हैं जो पूरी तरह से निराधार व झूठे हैं। -भरत, ठेकेदार

