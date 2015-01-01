पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाल गाेशाला:गो माता की सेवा करने से सभी पापों से मिलती है मुक्ति: रामप्रताप

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
कैथल| गोपाल गोशाला में गौपूजन करते हुए विशिष्ट अतिथि समाज सेवी रामप्रताप गुप्ता व अन्य।

रविवार को गोपाल गाेशाला में गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर पूर्व चेयरमैन बहादुर सैनी, शमशेर और विशिष्ट अतिथि के रुप में मुकेश बंसल और समाज सेवी रामप्रताप गुप्ता शामिल हुए। गाेशाला समिति सदस्य रामचरण ने बताया कि गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर सुबह हवन का आयोजन किया।

इसके बाद खीर का प्रसाद वितरित किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि मुकेश मित्तल हवन में यजमान रहे व पवन देव शर्मा यज्ञ के ब्रह्म रहे। मुख्यातिथि बहादुर सैनी और शमशेर ने कहा कि गाय की पूजा करने से सभी पापों का नाश होता है। समाज सेवी रामप्रताप गुप्ता ने कहा कि हमारे अराध्य भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने भी गायों की सेवा की।

माैके पर शंकर गोयल, हरबंस छाबड़ा, दयाल, विनोद कुमार, दयापुष्पा, ओम प्रकाश, सुरेश, बदन सिंह आर्य, प्रीति आर्य, हरिकेश, अशोक मित्तल, जयपाल प्रजापति, हरबंस छाबड़ा, विजय गर्ग, शीशपाल, बलवान, अजय गर्ग, रामचरण, विजय, सोनी, कुलविंद्र, हरज्ञान, महेश, यशपाल सेतिया, पूर्व प्रधान मदन मंगला, रमेश बंसल, रामभज, दयाल सिंह, भानपुरा, तरसेम, कु दलप व चंद्रराज सहित अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

