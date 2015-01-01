पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:एमबीबीएस की फीस बढ़ाने के विरोध में एसएफआई ने किया प्रदर्शन

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस और पीजी कोर्स की फीस बढ़ोत्तरी के विरोध में एसएफआई जिला कमेटी ने प्रदर्शन किया और मांगों का ज्ञापन सीएम के नाम सीटीएम को सौंपा। राज्य उपाध्यक्ष मनजीत सिंह और जिला सचिव गोलू बात्ता ने कहा कि वर्तमान में एमबीबीएस की सालाना फीस 53 हजार है। सरकार के नए फैसले के अनुसार अब इस सत्र से हरियाणा के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस कोर्स में प्रवेश पाने वाले प्रत्येक छात्र को 10 लाख का बांड जमा करना होगा।

इन जमा करवाए जाने वाले बांड में प्रथम वर्ष की फीस अब 80,000 रुपए, द्वितीय वर्ष 88,000 रुपए, तृतीय वर्ष की 96,000 रुपए और अंतिम वर्ष की फीस 1,64680 रुपए होगी। यह फैसला इसी सत्र से लागू होगा। इसी तरह पीजी कोर्स का शुल्क प्रथम वर्ष में बढ़ाकर 1.25 लाख, द्वितीय वर्ष के लिए 1.50 लाख और तृतीय वर्ष के लिए 1.75 लाख कर दिया गया है। इसे अगले सत्र से लागू किया जाएगा। बांड के रूप में सरकार हर साल 10 लाख रुपए वसूलने की व्यवस्था करेगी।

4 साल में कुल 40 लाख (जेब से 3,71280) और बाकी का कर्ज होगा। लोन पर 6 प्रतिशत ब्याज लगभग 15 लाख होगा। परिणामस्वरूप विद्यार्थी को लगभग 55 लाख का भुगतान करना होगा। कोर्स पूरा होने के बाद विद्यार्थी को अगर हरियाणा सरकार की नौकरी मिल जाती है तो सरकार बांड की किस्तों का भुगतान करती है। लेकिन सरकार हर पास विद्यार्थी को नौकरी देने के लिए बाध्य नहीं है। फिर पास आउट डॉक्टर को सात साल में एक साल के बाद वापस भुगतान करना होगा।

एमबीबीएस छात्र की फीस में इतनी बड़ी वृद्धि से छात्र के परिवार पर बहुत बड़ा आर्थिक बोझ पड़ेगा। हरियाणा प्रदेश की अधिकांश आबादी डॉक्टर बनने की दौड़ से बाहर हो जाएगी। संगठन ने सरकार से मांग करता है कि एमबीबीएस कोर्स और पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों की फीस बढ़ोत्तरी के इस तुगलकी फरमान को तुरंत प्रभाव से वापस लिया जाए। अगर प्रदेश सरकार इस फैसले को वापस नहीं लेती तो एसएफआई सरकार के इस छात्र विरोधी फैसले के खिलाफ प्रदेशव्यापी आंदोलन करेगी। मौके पर ज्योति, श्वेता, गुरदास बात्ता मौजूद रहे।

