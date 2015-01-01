पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:एसकेएस नेताओं ने कई विभागों के कर्मचारियों की मीटिंग लेकर 26 की हड़ताल में शामिल होने के लिए किया प्रेरित

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कर्मचारियों की मांग- पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू हो, कच्चे कर्मचारियों को पक्का किया जाए

केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों एवं कर्मचारी संघों के स्वतंत्र फेडरेशनों के संयुक्त आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर 2020 को होने वाली राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की तैयारी को लेकर सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के ब्लॉक प्रधान रामकुमार शर्मा के नेतृत्व में बिजली विभाग, मंडी बोर्ड, शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण विभाग, नगरपालिका व टूरिज्म विभाग में कर्मचारियों की मीटिंग ली।

सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला सचिव रामपाल शर्मा, केंद्रीय कमेटी सदस्य शिवचरण व ब्लॉक सचिव शिवदत्त शर्मा ने कहा कि भाजपा के नेतृत्व में केंद्र की एनडीए सरकार लगातार नव उदारीकरण की नीतियों को तेजी से लागू करते हुए कर्मचारी, किसान, मजदूर व आम जनता विरोधी फैसले ले रही है। करोना महामारी की आड़ में सरकार पूंजीपतियों को मुनाफा पहुंचाने के लिए देश की मेहनतकश जनता की खून-पसीने की कमाई से खड़े किए गए सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रमों का निजीकरण कर रही है।

केंद्र सरकार का एनपीएस को खत्म कर पुरानी पेंशन की बहाली, ठेका प्रथा समाप्त कर अनुबंधित कर्मचारियों को पक्का करने की मांग को लेकर घोर उपेक्षापूर्ण रवैया जारी है। महंगाई भत्ते पर जनवरी 2020 से लगाई गई रोक एलटीसी के बदले कैश वाउचर स्कीम जारी कर सरकार संघर्षों से हासिल इन दोनों सुविधाओं को खत्म करना चाहती है। लॉकडाउन में ही 15 करोड लोगों का रोजगार खत्म हुआ है। इन हमलों के दृष्टिगत केंद्रीय एवं कर्मचारी संघ ने 26 नवंबर 2020 को हड़ताल करने का निर्णय लिया है।

जिसमें सरकारी विभागों, बोर्डों, निगमों, विश्वविद्यालयों, नगर निगम, नगरपालिका, परिषद, सरकारी समितियों, पंचायत समितियों, पंचायती राज संस्थाओं, केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न परियोजनाओं में कार्यरत सभी प्रकार के कर्मचारी शामिल होंगे। इस अवसर पर बिजली से सुरेश पाल, सतबीर सैनी, अमरदीप बनवाला, दीपेंद्र कोहली, सुशील शर्मा, नगरपालिका से महेंद्र बिड़लान व विक्की टांक, हुडा से रामफल शर्मा, बलबीर व ललित कुमार, टूरिज़्म से मित्रपाल राणा, किरणपाल, नाथू राम व कृष्ण शर्मा, फायर से मनोज कुमार व मंडी बोर्ड से लख्मीचंद व अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें