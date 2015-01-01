पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्त में आरोपी:9 लाख की अवैध शराब के साथ पकड़ा तस्कर पुलिस रिमांड पर

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को गांव शिमला में नाकाबंदी कर 500 पेटी शराब के साथ पकड़े गए तस्कर का कलायत पुलिस अदालत से दो दिन का रिमांड हासिल करने में कामयाब हुई। रिमांड के दौरान पूछताछ में अब शराब तस्कर गिरोह व कब से अवैध शराब का धंधा चल रहा था, का खुलासा होने की उम्मीद है। बता दें कि 500 पेटी में 9 लाख रुपए की 6 हजार अंग्रेजी शराब की बोतलें मिली थी।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना के बाद कलायत पुलिस ने गांव शिमला बस स्टैंड के पास नाकाबंदी कर नरवाना साइड से आ रहे ट्रक को रुकवाकर जांच की थी तो अवैध शराब मिली थी। चालक बलजिंद्र सिंह निवासी अमलोहा रोड गलवड़ी जिला लुधियाना पंजाब मौके पर परमिट व कोई अन्य दस्तावेज पेश नहीं कर पाया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर केस दर्ज करते अदालत में पेश किया और दो दिन का रिमांड हासिल किया। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी हिसार से शराब लेकर आ रहा था और अम्बाला होते हुए पंजाब जाना था।

कैंटर में यूपी ले जा रहे 32 भैंस व कटड़ों को छुड़वाया, 2 आरोपी काबू

थाना तितरम पुलिस ने अलसुबह कलायत की तरफ से आए एक संदिग्ध कैंटर को रुकवाकर जांच की तो अंदर क्रूरतापूर्वक पशुओं को ठूंसा गया था। पुलिस ने चालक तथा व्यापारी को काबू कर अंदर लदे 32 भैंस व कटड़ों को छुड़वाया। आरोपी पशुओं को उत्तर प्रदेश लेकर जा रहे थे। पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि थाना प्रबंधक तितरम इंस्पेक्टर राजेश कुमार की अगुवाई में एचसी राजेश कुमार की टीम सुबह करीब 4 बजे तितरम मोड़ पर नाकाबंदी करके वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रही थी।

पुलिस द्वारा कलायत की तरफ से आए संदिग्ध कैंटर को रुकवा कर जांच की गई तो वाहन के अंदर काफी भैंस-कटड़े लदे हुए मिले। आरोपी चालक फुरकान निवासी दौलापड़ा व उसके साथ बैठे व्यापारी तहसीम निवासी गंगोह जिला सहारनपुर यूपी को काबू करके कैंटर को कब्जे में ले लिया और कैंटर में लदे 22 कटड़े तथा 10 भैंस मुक्त करवाया। आरोपियों के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

