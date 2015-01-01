पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुरु व शिष्यों पर भारी रहा कोरोना:अब तक 13 विद्यार्थी व 50 से ज्यादा शिक्षक मिल चुके पॉजिटिव, स्कूल खुलने के 19 दिन बाद फिर से बंद

कैथल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल| सरकारी गर्ल्स स्कूल के टीचरों का कोरोना सैंपल लेती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।
  • शुक्रवार को भी एक विद्यार्थी व 2 शिक्षकों समेत 20 नए केस मिले, 3237 पहुंचा आंकड़ा

ढील देते ही कोरोना वायरस गुरु व शिष्यों पर भारी पड़ा और जिले में अब तक 13 से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी व 50 से ज्यादा शिक्षक पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को भी गांव पाई के सरस्वती स्कूल का एक विद्यार्थी और पूंडरी डीएवी स्कूल के महिला शिक्षका समेत दो पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। स्कूलों के जरिए तेजी से फैल रहे वायरस के कारण सरकार को 19 दिन बाद फिर से स्कूलों को बंद करने का फैसला लेना पड़ा और 30 नवंबर तक स्कूलों को बंद कर दिया है।

बता दें कि आठ महीने बाद दो नवंबर को ही स्कूलों को खोला गया था, लेकिन अब फिर से बंद कर दिया गया है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ प्राइवेट स्कूल वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन सरकार के फैसले के विरोध में उतर आई है। एसोसिएशन का कहना है कि जब राजनीतिक दल रैलियां कर सकते हैं, बसों में क्षमता से ज्यादा सवारियां बैठ सकती है तो ऐसे में स्कूलों को बंद करना तर्कसंगत नहीं है। प्राइवेट स्कूल पहले ही घाटा उठा रहे हैं और ऐसे में स्कूलों को बंद करने का फैसला व्यवहारिक नहीं है।

153 सरकारी स्कूलों समेत सभी निजी स्कूल भी रहेंगे बंद

जिले में 10वीं से 12वीं के 153 सरकारी स्कूल हैं। इनमें सेकेंडरी स्कूलों की संख्या 46 व सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूलों की संख्या 107 हैं। मार्च में कोरोना संक्रमण की शुरूआत होते ही लॉकडाउन से पहले स्कूलों को बंद कर दिया था। आठ महीने बाद दो नवंबर को 9वीं से 12वीं की कक्षाओं के लिए स्कूल खोले गए। शुरुआत में शिक्षकों के ही कोरोना टेस्ट किए गए, लेकिन रेवाड़ी की घटना के बाद अब विद्यार्थियों की भी कोरोना की जांच की जा रही है।

फैसले के विरोध में उतरे निजी स्कूल संचालक

प्राइवेट स्कूलों ने हरियाणा सरकार के स्कूल बंद रखने के फैसले का विरोध किया है। एसोसिएशन के राज्य सचिव वरुण जैन ने कहा कि हरियाणा में एक-दो स्थानों पर बच्चे कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिन स्थानों पर बच्चे कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं वहां पर सरकार को इस तरह की कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। लेकिन सरकार ने पूरे हरियाणा के स्कूलों को बंद करने का फरमान सुना दिया है, जो पूर्णतया अव्यहारिक है। अभी तो स्कूलों में बच्चे आना शुरू ही हुए थे, लेकिन एक बार फिर सरकार ने स्कूलों को बर्बाद करने का कार्य किया है। अभी बच्चों के 10वीं और 12वीं के फार्म भरे जा रहे हैं जो एक दिसंबर तक भरे जाएंगे, लेकिन सरकार ने स्कूल बंद करने के आदेश दिए हैं। उन्होंने सरकार से मांग की है कि स्कूलों को दोबारा खोला जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें