पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्कूल खुले:कहीं छात्र दोनों बाजू फैलाकर रख रहे 2 गज की दूरी, कहीं सीसीटीवी से प्रिंसिपल रख रहे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर नजर

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठी से 8वीं के 50% विद्यार्थी स्कूल जाने लगे, हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर पहुंच रहे विद्यार्थी

छठी से आठवीं कक्षाओं के लिए स्कूल खुलने के चार दिन बाद स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या 50 प्रतिशत के करीब पहुंच गई है। स्कूल पहुंचने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट लाने की शर्त रखी गई है। सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने के लिए प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों की संख्या में विद्यार्थी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर पहुंच रहे हैं। स्कूलों में भी कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कहीं देसी जुगाड़ से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी जा रही है तो कहीं बेंचों के बीच दो गज की दूरी रखी गई है।

स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर मेडिकल के लिए पहुंच रहे विद्यार्थी| छठी से आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए सरकार ने हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट लाने की शर्त रखी है। विद्यार्थियों को नजदीकी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र या प्रमाणित डॉक्टर से हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट लाना है। हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर प्रतिदिन 100 से 200 की संख्या में विद्यार्थी पहुंच रहे हैं।

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र राजौंद के डॉक्टर संदीप सिंह ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर औसतन 100 विद्यार्थी हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट के लिए पहुंचते हैं। जिन विद्यार्थियों में कोरोना के कोई लक्षण नहीं उन्हें सर्टिफिकेट जारी करते हैं और जिन विद्यार्थियों में कोई लक्षण है उनका कोरोना का टेस्ट करते हैं। हालांकि अभी तक कोई विद्यार्थी कोरोना पॉजिटिव नहीं मिला है।

जाट शाइनिंग स्टार में ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन हो रही पढ़ाई

जाट शाइनिंग स्टार पब्लिक स्कूल में प्रवेश द्वारा पर ही सेनिटाइजर रखा गया है। सभी विद्यार्थी मास्क लगाकर व हाथ सेनिटाइज करके ही स्कूल में प्रवेश करें इसके लिए गेट पर ही कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। स्कूल प्रिंसिपल मनोज कुमार अरोड़ा ने बताया कि छठी से आठवीं के 40 से 50 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी स्कूल पहुंचना शुरू हो गए हैं।

सभी विद्यार्थी कक्षा में भी मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंस रखें इसके लिए स्टाफ को निर्देश दिए हैं। वे खुद भी ऑफिस में बैठकर सीसीटीवी के माध्यम से कक्षाओं में सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क लगा होने पर नजर रखते हैं। प्रतिदिन विद्यार्थियों के शरीर का तापमान चेक किया जाता है। कक्षा शुरू होने से पहले विद्यार्थियों कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जागरूक करना स्कूल का रूटिन बना दिया है। विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई एक साथ करवाई जा रही है।

जिन छात्रों के पास मास्क नहीं, उन्हें स्कूल में दिए जा रहे

सरकारी स्कूल गांव शेरगढ़ में बेचों की कमी के चलते बच्चों को टाट पट्टी पर बैठाकर पढ़ाई करवाई जा रही है। यहां छठी से आठवीं कक्षा के 45 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी स्कूल पहुंचना शुरू हो गए हैं। कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए विद्यार्थियों में दूरी बनी रहे इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को सोशल डिस्टेंस का आसान तरीका भी बता दिया। विद्यार्थियों को बताया गया कि कक्षा में बैठते समय सभी विद्यार्थी अपना एक हाथ आगे व एक हाथ पीछे की तरफ फैलाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों में इतनी दूरी रहे कि एक दूसरे का हाथ न छू पाएं। हेड मास्टर कर्मवीर सिंह ने बताया कि मास्क पहना होने के बाद ही विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल में एंट्री देते हैं। जिनके पास मास्क नहीं उन्हें स्कूल की तरफ से मास्क देकर प्रवेश की अनुमति देते हैं।

हिंदू कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक स्कूल में मास्क व तापमान चेक करने के बाद प्रवेश

हिंदू कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में भी करीब 50 प्रतिशत छात्राएं स्कूल पहुंचना शुरू हो गई है। स्कूल के प्रवेश द्वारा पर ही पैडल वाला हेंड सेनिटाइजर रखा गया है। जहां छात्राएं पैडल दबाकर हैंड सेनिटाइज करती हैं। स्कूल कर्मचारी छात्राओं का मास्क व तापमान जांच करने के बाद प्रवेश देता है।

कक्षाओं में छात्राओं के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंस बना रहे इसके लिए स्कूल खुलने से पहले ही बेंचों के बीच दो की दूरी बना दी गई थी। स्कूल प्रिंसिपल ने बताया कि पहले एक बैच पर दो छात्राएं बैठती थी, अब एक बैच पर एक छात्रा को बैठाया जा रहा है। छात्राओं को बताया जाता है कि वे घर जाने के बाद परिवार को भी कोरोना से बचने के लिए जागरूक करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें