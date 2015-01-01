पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2 भाईयों की हत्या का मामला:मांगों पर अड़े परिजनों ने नहीं लिए शव, सुरक्षा के लिए आर्म्स लाइसेंस, स्थाई नौकरी और 11 लोगों पर की कार्रवाई की मांग

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
तालाब से मछली पकड़ने पर दो सगे भाईयों की हत्या के मामले में परिजनों ने मांग पूरी नहीं होने तक शव लेने से इनकार कर दिया। परिजन सुबह से ही अस्पताल में बैठकर विचार-विमर्श करते रहे और दोपहर बाद प्रशासन को मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंप दिया।

ज्ञापन में परिजनों ने तुरंत प्रभाव से एसआईटी का गठन करने, जिला कल्याण अधिकारी से तुरंत प्रभाव से एट्रोसिटी एक्ट के तहत मिलने वाली राशि दिलाने, हत्याकांड में शामिल सभी 11 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी, दोनों परिवारों की सुरक्षा के लिए पांच सदस्यों को शस्त्र लाइसेंस देने, दोनों पीड़ित परिवारों के सदस्यों को स्थाई सरकारी नौकरी व 50-50 लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने, एससीएसटी एक्ट के तहत दोनों परिवारों को प्रति महीना पेंशन व दोनों पीड़ित परिवारों को मकान निर्माण के लिए सहायता राशि देने, जाम लगाने पर केस दर्ज किया गया है तो रद्द करने व करने की तैयारी में हैं तो नहीं करने की मांग की है। इससे पूर्व सुबह से ही डीएसपी परिजनों को मनाने के लिए चक्कर लगाते रहे हैं, लेकिन परिजन व समाज के लोग मांगों पर अड़े रहे।

ये है मामला

शेरगढ़ रोड शिव कॉलोनी कैथल निवासी अनिल, बंटी व जाखौली अड्डी निवासी ईश्मा तीनों ही मजदूरी करते हैं। पांच दिसंबर की रात वे कुतबपुर में तालाब से मछली पकड़ने गए थे। खेड़ी शेरू के संजय कुमार व शेरगढ़ के विक्रम ने तालाब में मछली पालन का ठेका लिया हुआ है। आरोप है कि ठेकेदारों ने अनिल के साथ मारपीट की और ईश्मा मौका से बच निकलने में कामयाब रहा था, जबकि बंटी का कोई सुराग नहीं लग रहा था। मारपीट के बाद आठ दिसंबर को दोपहर के समय अनिल की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई थी।

थाना सदर पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई पुरुषोत्तम की शिकायत पर मछली पालन करने वाले ठेकेदारों पर हत्या का केस दर्ज किया था। परिजनों ने बुधवार को पिहोवा चौक पर जाम लगा दिया था। आरोप था कि ठेकेदारों की गिरफ्तारी हो और बंटी को जल्द ढूंढा जाए। एसडीएम के आश्वासन पर परिजनों ने एक घंटे बाद जाम खोल दिया था। अनिल के साथ मछली पकड़ने गए बंटी का शव गुरुवार सुबह तालाब में मिला। पोस्टमार्टम करवाने से मना करते हुए कहा कि पहले आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करें और मांग पूरी की जाए उसके बाद ही शव लेंगे।

