प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स सर्वे:एक साल में 70 हजार प्रॉपर्टी पर सर्वे टीम ने दी दस्तक, 52 हजार प्रॉपर्टी मालिकों का डाटा अपडेट

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
लगभग एक साल से चल रहे प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स सर्वे में निजी एजेंसी के कर्मचारी 52 हजार प्राॅपर्टी का डाटा जुटा पाए हैं। जबकि उन्होंने 70 हजार प्रॉपर्टी पर पहुंच कर डाटा जुटाने का प्रयास किया। इसमें से 18 हजार प्रॉपर्टी मालिकों ने सर्वे में सहयोग नहीं किया या फिर मालिक मौके पर मिले नहीं। जिस कारण अब एक बार फिर से इन 18 हजार प्रॉपर्टी मालिकों को सर्वे के लिए कहा जाएगा।

पहले उनको नोटिस भेजे जाएंगे। उसके बाद भी सहयोग नहीं किया तो उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सर्वे के बाद पूरा डाटा ऑनलाइन होगा। इसमें प्रॉपर्टी का प्रकार घरेलू, कमर्शियल या इंडस्ट्रीयल उसकी जानकारी मिलेगी। साथ ही मालिक की तस्वीर भी प्रॉपर्टी के साथ दिखाई देगी।

इसके साथ ही सभी प्रॉपर्टी को एक यूनिक आईडी भी दी जाएगी। जिसके बाद टैक्स भरते समय किसी भी उपभोक्ता को परेशानी नहीं होगी। इस समय नगर परिषद के पास 67 हजार 528 प्रॉपर्टी का डाटा है। इनसे सालाना करीब तीन करोड़ की आमदनी नगर परिषद को होती है। अभी तक नगर परिषद को इस साल 92 लाख टैक्स मिल चुका है। जबकि टैक्स भरने पर ब्याज माफी योजना भी चली हुई है।

इसलिए हो रहा सर्वे, ये होगा फायदा
शहर में इस समय 67 हजार 528 प्राॅपर्टी हैं। जिनसे साल में तीन करोड़ रुपए नप के पास टैक्स आता है। प्राॅपर्टी या हाउस टैक्स का डाटा ऑनलाइन किया जा रहा है। सरकार नगर परिषद की टैक्स शाखा को नया साफ्टवेयर उपलब्ध करवाएगी। साॅफ्टवेयर में प्राॅपर्टी की तस्वीर, उपभोक्ता का मोबाइल नंबर, आधार कार्ड नंबर व आईडी नंबर दर्ज होगा। साफ्टवेयर में पूरी जानकारी दर्ज होने के बाद ही टैक्स की रसीद मिलेगी। वहीं असस्मेंट भी ऑनलाइन तैयार होगी। सर्वे के बाद आईडी नंबर की संख्या भी बढ़ेगी। सिस्टम में पारदर्शिता के साथ हाउस टैक्स बढ़ेगा। कमर्शियल को घरेलू प्राॅपर्टी दिखा कर कम टैक्स लेने जैसी शिकायतें नहीं रहेगी।

सर्वे में सहयोग न करने वाले लोगों के पास टीम के सदस्य दोबारा जाएंगे। उसके बाद नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा। लोग सर्वे करने वाले क र्मचारियों का आईडी कार्ड चैक करें और अपनी संतुष्टि करें। लेकिन जानकारी जरुर दें। यह शहर के लिए जरुरी है। -नरेंद्र शर्मा, अधीक्षक, नप, कैथल

