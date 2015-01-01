पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासी जंग:मेरी मंजूर करवाई परियोजनाओं को खुद की बता वाहवाही लूटने का प्रयास न करें विधायक जी: कुलवंत बाजीगर

गुहला चीकाएक घंटा पहले
चीका में जिमखाना क्लब बनाने पर राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। जहां वर्तमान विधायक ईश्वर सिंह ने एक दिन पहले ही इस सौगात को सीएम व डिप्टी सीएम से लाने की बात कही थी वहीं अब पूर्व विधायक ने इसे उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान मंजूर कराने की बात कही है। पूर्व भाजपा विधायक कुलवंत बाजीगर ने कहा कि विधायक ईश्वर सिंह मेरे द्वारा मंजूर करवाई गई परियोजनाओं को खुद की बता झूठी वाहवाही लूटने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं लेकिन हलके के लोग अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि ईश्वर सिंह ने पिछले एक साल में विकास के कितने काम मंजूर करवाए हैं।

पूर्व विधायक कुलवंत बाजीगर आज अपने निवास पर पत्रकारों से बात कर रहे थे। कुलवंत बाजीगर ने कहा कि 4 मई 2018 को उन्होंने शहर के लिए जिमखाना क्लब मंजूर करवाया था। जिमखाना क्लब की यह घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री ने अनाउंसमेंट नंबर 22035 के तहत की थी जोकि रिकाॅर्ड में दर्ज है, लेकिन मौजूदा विधायक इस जिमखाना क्लब को खुद द्वारा मंजूर करवाया बता अखबारों में झूठे बयान छपवा रहे हैं। बाजीगर ने कहा कि ईश्वर सिंह को विधायक बने एक साल से अधिक समय हो गया लेकिन वे हलके के लिए अब तक एक भी काम मंजूर नहीं करवा पाए हैं।

बाजीगर ने कहा कि ईश्वर सिंह खुद को पढ़ा-लिखा विधायक बताते नहीं थकते लेकिन उनके द्वारा किए जा रहे झूठे प्रचार से उनकी अनपढ़ता साफ झलक रही है। बाजीगर ने कहा कि उन्होंने अपने कार्यकाल में किसानों के लिए रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ कार्य करते हुए 11 पावर हाउस मंजूर करवा उन्हें चालू करवाया था। इसी प्रकार से उरलाना माइनर, पहाड़पुर माइनर, पापसर माइनर व मारकंडा डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी सहित चार नहरों को 59 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से सीसी की बनवा पानी को टेलों तक पहुंचाया था। बाजीगर ने कहा कि हलके के किसानों को अपने खेतों की मिट्टी पानी की जांच करवाने बाहर न जाना पड़े, इसके लिए चीका में ही मिट्टी पानी जांच लैब मंजूर करवा चालू करवा दिया था।

बाजीगर ने कहा कि हलके के पट्टेदारों को मालिकाना हक देने की मांग उन्होंने विधानसभा में रखी थी जिस पर मुख्यमंत्री ने मामले का जल्द विचार करने की बात कहीं थी। बाजीगर ने कहा कि विधायक ईश्वर सिंह को चाहिए कि वे झूठे बयान देने की बजाए जनता की समस्याएं दूर करने के लिए काम करें। इस मौके पर उनके साथ जंगीर सिंह, सरपंच सतबीर माजरी, निर्भय सिंह औलख, अमरीक सिंह विर्क, गगन कंबोज, दरबारा सिंह, प्रदीप वर्मा, नाजर सिंह, साहब सिंह, महेंद्र सिंह कांगथली व मनजीत सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।

