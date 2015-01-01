पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अब मैरिज पैलेसों में नहीं जाना पड़ेगा:गुहला में बनने वाला सामुदायिक केंद्र निजी पैलेसों से भी सुंदर व भव्य होगा - चेयरपर्सन

गुहला चीका4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरपालिका चेयरपर्सन अमनदीप कौर ने कहा कि गुहला में बनने वाला सामुदायिक केंद्र निजी पैलेस की तरह ही सुंदर व भव्य होगा। इस केंद्र के बनने से गुहला वासियों को अपने निजी कार्य करने के लिए मैरिज पैलेसों में नहीं जाना पड़ेगा।

आज इस सामुदायिक केंद्र की पहली मंजिल का लेंटर डाले जाने पर चेयरपर्सन ने गुहला वासियों को बधाई दी और ऊपरी मंजिला का काम भी जल्द शुरू करवाने का विश्वास दिलाया। लेंटर डाले जाने के कार्य का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे चेयरपर्सन प्रतिनिधि व भाजपा नेता राजेश शर्मा, सलिंद्र बाल्मीकि व प्रताप कंबोज का वार्ड के पार्षद कमल चौधरी व गुहला वासियों ने स्वागत किया।

गुहला वासी जोगिंद्र सिंह, जसबीर सिंह, बीरू नंबरदार, पप्पू, सुरेंद्र सिंह, अशोक कुमार, हरबंस, गुरचरण, जीत राम, प्रीतम सिंह ने कहा कि जब से गुहला नगरपालिका की अधीन आया है तभी से यहां के लोग गुहला में एक सामुदायिक केंद्र के निर्माण की मांग करते आ रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें