मर्डर:लापता युवक के मोबाइल की लोकेशन ट्रेस करके निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग में पहुंची पुलिस तो मिला शव

कैथल2 दिन पहले
  • मंगलवार को लापता हुआ था युवक, पुलिस पहुंची तो मुंह से बह रहा था खून

लापता हुए 23 वर्षीय युवक विशाल का शव ढांड रोड पर एक निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग में मिला। विशाल ऋषिनगर का रहने वाला था और मंगलवार शाम को घर से निकला था। काफी तलाश के बाद भी परिजनों को कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। मोबाइल लोकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग में पहुंची तो वहां विशाल का शव पड़ा था।

मृतक के पिता ने हत्या की आशंका जताई है। विशाल के पिता सतपाल सिंह ने बताया कि वह कॉऑपरेटिव बैंक में कार्यरत है। परिवार मटौर का रहने वाला है, अब ऋषिनगर कैथल में रहते हैं। विशाल दो बहनों का इकलौता भाई था और ग्रेजुएशन कर रहा था। मंगलवार को वह घर से गया था, लेकिन वापस नहीं लौटा। काफी तलाश करने के बाद भी परिजनों को कुछ पता नहीं चला तो अपने एक रिश्तेदार से संपर्क किया, जो दूसरे जिले में पुलिस में कार्यरत है।

रिश्तेदार ने विशाल के मोबाइल की लोकेशन थाना सिविल लाइन पुलिस को भेजी। सिविल लाइन पुलिस लोकेशन के आधार पर ढांड रोड पहुंची, जहां निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग से लोकेशन आ रही थी। पुलिस बिल्डिंग के अंदर पहुंची तो वहां विशाल का शव पड़ा था और मुंह से खून बह रहा था। पास ही एक लाइटर व चम्मच पड़े थे। पुलिस ने मामले की सूचना परिजनों को दी और एफएसएल टीम बुलाई गई। पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचा दिया। परिजनों ने बताया कि विशाल दो दिन पहले एक शादी में भी गया था। जहां किसी द्वारा उसे गुम चोट मारने की बात कही गई थी।

परिजनों के बयान पर केस दर्ज कर लिया: एसआई
थाना सिविल लाइन से एसआई बिलाशा राम ने बताया कि पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव को सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया है। परिजनों के बयान पर केस दर्ज करके आगामी कार्रवाई होगी।

