पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • Kaithal
  • The Merchant's Driver Turned Out To Be The Mastermind Of The Loot, If The Owner Asked For The Loan He Had Given Back 60 Thousand Rupees For The Loot

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोपी गिरफ्तार:व्यापारी का ड्राइवर ही निकला लूट का मास्टरमाइंड, मालिक ने उधार दिए 60 हजार वापस मांगे तो लूट लिए 10 लाख रुपए

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छह साल से व्यापारी के पास ड्राइवर था मुख्य आरोपी, दो साथियों समेत पकड़ा गया

गांव बाबा लदाना के पास पंजाब निवासी स्क्रैप व्यापारी से लूटपाट करने के मामले को सुलझाते हुए सीआईए-वन ने तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार किए हैं। वारदात का मास्टरमाइंड व्यापारी का ड्राइवर ही निकला। जिसने मालिक की उधार चुकता करने के लिए साथियों के साथ मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। आरोपी ने दो महीने पहले ही लूटपाट के लिए पूरा प्लान तैयार कर लिया था, लेकिन वह मालिक के पास बड़ी रकम आने के इंतजार में था।

पुलिस ने आरोपियों को चार दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। प्रेस वार्ता में डीएसपी एईसी दलीप सिंह ने बताया कि खनौरी निवासी अनिल कुमार स्क्रैप का व्यापार करता है। 16 नवंबर की शाम वह ड्राइवर खनौरी निवासी बिंटू उर्फ बंटी को साथ लेकर कैथल रिश्तेदारी में आया। यहां से 10 लाख रुपए उधार लेकर वापस जा रहा था। गाड़ी को बिंटू ही चला रहा था और अनिल साथ वाली सीट पर बैठा था। रात 8 बजे बाबा लदाना क्षेत्र में ईंट भट्ठा के नजदीक पहुंचते ही अचानक पीछे से आई ब्रेजा कार के चालक ने अपनी गाड़ी व्यापारी की कार आगे रोककर रास्त रोक दिया।

ब्रेजा से निकले तीन युवकों में से 2 युवक अपने हाथों में पिस्तौल लिए हुए थे, जो पिस्तौल की नोक पर अनिल से 10 लाख रुपए नकदी तथा उसके दोनों मोबाइल लूटकर फरार हो गए। एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने मामले की जांच सीआईए-1 को सौंपी। टीम ने गाड़ी के चालक बिंटू उर्फ बंटी निवासी खनौरी को कैथल से काबू करके पूछताछ की। जिसके बाद जिला जींद के गांव किला जफरगढ़ में दबिश देते हुए उसी गांव निवासी आरोपी रोशन व सकीम को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

पहले ही तैयार था लूट का प्लान

आरोपी बिंटू बीते छह साल से अनिल के पास ड्राइवर था। बिंटू ने पूछताछ के दौरान कबूला कि उसने अपने मालिक अनिल से 60 हजार रुपए उधार लिए हैं। मालिक रुपए वापस मांग रहा था। इसलिए लूट की योजना तैयार की। एक माह पूर्व किला जफरगढ़ निवासी अपने पुराने दोस्त रोशन को योजना में शामिल करके आने-जाने के रास्तों की रैकी करवाई। रोशन को कहा कि जब उसका मालिक कैथल से मोटी रकम ले जाएगा तो वह उसे पहले ही सूचित कर देगा, तुम वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए अपने अन्य साथियों को तैयार कर लो।

बिंटू की सूचना पर कैथल पहुंचे आरोपियों ने अनिल की गाड़ी का पीछा किया। पूर्व निर्धारित योजना के अनुसार बाबा लदाना के पास पहुंचने पर बिंटू ने अपनी कार का चालक साइड वाला इंडिकेटर जलाकर संकेत दिया तो आरोपियों ने वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया। वह पकड़े जाने के भय कारण खनौरी से फरार हो गया। जिसने बाद में आरोपियों से अपने हिस्से आई एक लाख रुपए नकदी ले ली थी। पुलिस को शुरू से ही वारदात में ड्राइवर के शामिल होने का शक था। जब पूछताछ की तो आरोपी ने सच्चाई उगल दी। वारदात में शामिल शेष आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी, वारदात में प्रयोग हथियारों व गाड़ी तथा नकदी की बरामदगी के लिए तीनों आरोपियों को चार दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें