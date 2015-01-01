पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठंड में बढ़ी चोरी की वारदातें:चोर 45 मिनट रुके, रॉड से ताला तोड़ा, कुछ न मिला तो फिंगर प्रिंट्स साफ कर चलते बने

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल | ताला व शटर तोड़कर दुकान में घुसा चाेर।
  • पाई में राजौंद रोड पर कल्याण इंजीनियरिंग वर्क्स में चोरी का प्रयास

सर्दी व धुंध का मौसम शुरू होते ही चोरी की वारदातों में तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हुई है। पुलिस के आंकड़ों में ही बीते तीन दिन में जिले में चोरी के 13 व लूटपाट के दो केस दर्ज हुए हैं। शहर हो या ग्रामीण इलाके चोर गैंग हर जगह सक्रिय हैं। चोर इतने बेखौफ हो चुके हैं कि वे अपने टारगेट पर लंबा समय बिताने से भी नहीं डरते। सड़क पर टहलते हुए बड़े आराम से वारदात को अंजाम देते हैं।

ऐसा ही मामला जिले के सबसे बड़े गांव पाई में सामने आया है जहां टाटा इंडिगो गाड़ी में आए दो चोरों ने तड़के 4 बजे लोहे की रॉड से शटर तोड़कर चोरी का प्रयास किया। दुकान को काफी देर तक खंगालने के बाद भी आरोपियों को कीमती सामान हाथ नहीं लगा तो वे खाली हाथ लौट गए। वापस लौटने से पहले आरोपियों ने शटर को कपड़े से साफ किया व तोड़ा गया ताला भी अपने साथ ले गए जो दर्शाता है कि आरोपी प्रोफेशनल ढंग से चोरी को अंजाम देते हैं।

3.22 बजे पहुंचे चोर

पाई में राजौंद रोड पर कल्याण इंजीनियरिंग वर्क्स में चोरी के प्रयास की पूरी वारदात वहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में रिकॉर्ड हो गई। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में पता चलता है कि 3.22 दुकान के पास सफेद रंग की इंडिगो कार आकर रुकते हैं जिसमें एलॉय व्हील हैं। कुछ मिनट बाद कार से शॉल ओढ़े एक युवक उतरता है और दुकान के आसपास रैकी करता है। चोर कार में दोबारा बैठ जाता है और कार को एक साइड में पार्क कर देते हैं। कुछ मिनट में कार से दो युवक उतरते हैं जिन्होंने हाथ में लोहे की रॉड पकड़ी हुई है। आरोप वहीं खड़े होकर इधर-उधर देखते हैं। साथ लगते मकानों में भी झांकते हैं। इस दौरान करीब 20 मिनट का समय गुजर जाता है। सुबह पौने चार बजे का समय होने के कारण सड़क पर वाहनों की चहलपहल शुरू हो जाती है। कोई वाहन आता है तो आरोपी बड़े आराम से दुकान के आसपास टहलने लगते हैं।

मौके मिलते ही लोहे की रॉड से दुकान का ताला व शटर तोड़ते हैं। चार बजकर चार मिनट पर चोर दुकान में घुस जाता है। आरोपी महज दो मिनट में ही पूरी दुकान को खंगाल देता है लेकिन सबमर्सिबल की पुरानी मोटरों के अलावा दुकान में कोई कीमती सामान नहीं मिलता जिसके बाद वह दुकान से बाहर निकलते समय एक कपड़े से शटर को साफ करता है, जहां-जहां हाथ लगा था, तोड़ा गया ताला भी अपने साथ कार में रख लेता है। 4 बजकर सात मिनट पर चोर मौका से पूंडरी की तरफ निकल जाते हैं।

वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद

गांव पिलनी निवासी रामनिवास प्रजापति ने बताया कि पाई में राजौंद रोड पर उसकी सबमर्सिबल रिपेयरिंग की दुकान है। सोमवार रात को वह दुकान को लॉक करके गया था। मंगलवार सुबह 9 बजे दुकान पर पहुंचा तो दुकान पर ताला नहीं था और शटर भी ऊपर उठा हुआ था। उसने दुकान पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों को चेक किया तो चोरों द्वारा ताले तोड़ने का पता चला। उसने कैमरे दुकान पर लगाए हैं लेकिन डीवीआर दुकान की बजाए दूसरी जगह लगाया है जिस कारण चोरों को डीवीआर हाथ नहीं लगा और पूरी वारदात सामने आ गई। मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी तो पूंडरी थाना से पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें