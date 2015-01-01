पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज:ठग ने खुद को फौजी बता पुराना ट्रैक्टर बेचने के नाम पर हड़पे 70,500 रुपए

कैथल2 दिन पहले
  • ट्रैक्टर बेचने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर दिया था विज्ञापन

खुद को फौजी बताकर पुराना ट्रैक्टर बेचने की बात कहते हुए जालसाज ने 70500 रुपए हड़प लिए। थाना चीका पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। गांव डंडौत निवासी फिरोज खान ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह मजदूरी करता है। 20 अगस्त को उसने सोशल मीडिया पर पुराना ट्रैक्टर बेचे जाने का एक विज्ञापन देखा।

विज्ञापन देने वाले व्यक्ति के पास मैसेज भेजा तो एक मोबाइल नंबर दिया गया। जिस नंबर पर कॉल की तो सामने वाले ने अपना नाम विशाल पटेल बताया और कहा कि वह आर्मी में फौजी है। ट्रैक्टर के लिए 3.10 लाख रुपए मांगे। बातचीत के बाद 2.80 लाख रुपए कीमत तय कर दी। आरोपी ने ट्रैक्टर की फोटो व आरसी की फोटो भी सोशल मीडिया पर भेज दी। विकास पटेल ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन होने के कारण व आर्मी कोरियर के माध्यम से ट्रैक्टर भेज देगा। उसके लिए 10 हजार रुपए अतिरिक्त बैंक खाता में जमा करवाने होंगे। आरोपी के खाते में 10 हजार रुपए पेटीएम से भेज दिए। रुपए मिलने के बाद आरोपी ने कहा कि वह कोरियर सेवा से ट्रैक्टर भेज रहा है। उसने कोरियर की रसीद भी भेजी। उसके बाद दूसरे नंबर से कॉल आई और फोन करने वाले ने कहा कि वह आर्मी कोरियर कंपनी से प्रवीन बोल रहा है।

आपके ट्रैक्टर को हिसार लेकर आ गया हूं। जीपीएस के 24,999 रुपए पेटीएम से देने होंगे, ताकि ट्रैक्टर का जीपीएस रिचार्ज हो सके उसने 21 अगस्त 2019 को 24,999 रुपए भी जमा करवा दिए। प्रवीन ने दोबारा फोन करके कहा कि जीएसटी के 35,500 रुपए भी देने हों। 35,500 रुपए भी आरोपी के खाते में जमा करवा दिए। प्रवीन ने तीसरी बार में फोन करके बोला कि मैं कलायत आ गया हूं 51500 रुपए भेज दो तो ट्रैक्टर डिलीवरी कर दूंगा। आरोपी द्वारा बार-बार रुपए मांगने से उन्हें धोखाधड़ी का शक हो गया और रुपए नहीं भेजे। आरोपी ने ट्रैक्टर बेचने के नाम पर उनसे 70500 रुपए हड़प लिए। थाना चीका पुलिस ने विकास पटेल व प्रवीन नाम के व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी कर रुपए हड़पने, आईटी एक्ट समेत विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

