बैठक:सरल पोर्टल पर आने वाली सेवाओं के आवेदनों को करें समयबद्ध पूरा, तभी बढ़ेगा जिले का स्कोर: डीसी

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कैथल | अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते डीसी सुजान सिंह।

डीसी सुजान सिंह ने कहा कि सरल पोर्टल पर आने वाली सेवाओं के आवेदनों को संबंधित विभाग तय समय सीमा में निपटाएं, ताकि लाभार्थियों को सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ मिलना सुनिश्चित हो सके। समय पर कार्य करने से जिला का स्कोर भी बढ़ेगा। जिन विभागों की पोर्टल पर आवेदन पेंडिंग हैं, उन्हें तुरंत निपटाना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। वे मंगलवार को लघु सचिवालय में सरल पोर्टल से संबंधित अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश दे रहे थे।

डीसी ने बैठक में नहीं आने पर स्वास्थ्य, एचएसवीपी, महिला एवं बाल विकास, श्रम, जन स्वास्थ्य, मार्केटिंग बोर्ड के अधिकारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने कृषि विभाग की 7, मत्स्य पालन विभाग की 4, बागवानी की 2, खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग की 4 तथा नगर योजनाकार विभाग की 4 लंबित आवेदनों की समीक्षा करते हुए निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि जल्द सभी आवेदनों को पूरा किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि सरल पोर्टल पर सरकार की विभिन्न महत्वाकांक्षी योजनाओं का लाभ देने की ऑनलाइन व्यवस्था की गई है ताकि लाभार्थी को योजनाओं का समयबद्ध लाभ मिले।

ऐसा करके जहां जिला का स्कोर बढ़ेगा, वहीं संबंधित व्यक्ति को भी सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ समय पर मिल सकेगा। मौके पर एसडीएम शशि वशुंधरा, नगराधीश सुरेश राविश, सीएमजीजीए पांखुरी गुप्ता, डीआरओ श्यामलाल, डीडीपीओ जसविंद्र सिंह, डीआईओ दीपक खुराना, सुरेंद्र कुमार, राजीव शर्मा व रणधीर सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

ई-ऑफिस व्यवस्था के लिए करें अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षित

डीसी ने कहा कि आगामी दिनों में कार्यालयों के दस्तावेजों से संबंधित सभी कार्य ई-ऑफिस व्यवस्था से होंंगे, जिससे समय की बचत होगी और संबंधित विभाग की फाइल किस स्तर पर लंबित है, उसकी जानकारी भी मुहैया हो पाएगी। उन्होंने जिला सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिकी अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि जिला का ई-ऑफिस कार्य करने में जितना भी स्टाफ लगेगा, उन सभी को फाइल मूवमेंट की पूरी प्रक्रिया के बारे में प्रशिक्षित करें।

