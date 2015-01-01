पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:गोपाष्टमी पर्व आज, सुख-समृद्धि प्रदान करता है

कार्तिक माह की शुक्ल पक्ष की अष्टमी तिथि को गोपाष्टमी के नाम जाना जाता है। इस बार यह पर्व 22 नवम्बर को मनाया जाएगा। यह पर्व ब्रज प्रदेश का मुख्य त्योहार है, लेकिन अब यह पूरे उत्तर भारत में मनाया जाता है। गोपाष्टमी पर्व अर्थात गायों की रक्षा, संवर्धन एवं उनकी सेवा के संकल्प का ऐसा महापर्व जिसमें सम्पूर्ण सृष्टि को पोषण प्रदान करने वाली गाय माता के प्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करने हेतु गाय-बछड़ों का पूजन किया जाता है। ज्योतिषि के मुताबिक भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने जिस दिन से गो चारण शुरू किया, वह शुभ दिन कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष अष्टमी का दिन था। इसी दिन से गोपाष्टमी पर्व का प्रारम्भ हुआ।

गोपाष्टमी का महत्व

जब भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने अपने जीवन के छठें वर्ष का शुभारंभ किया। तब वे अपनी मां यशोदा से जिद्द करने लगे कि वह अब बड़े हो गए हैं और गाय चराना चाहते हैं। उनके हठ के आगे मां यशोदा को हार माननी पड़ी और उन्हें अपने पिता नंद बाबा के पास आज्ञा लेने के लिए भेज दिया। उस दिन गोपाष्टमी थी और उसी दिन से श्रीकृष्ण को गोपाल व गोविंद के नाम से भी जाना जाने लगा। ब्रज में इंद्र का प्रकोप इस तरह बरपा की लगातार बारिश होती रही, जिससे बचने के लिए श्रीकृष्ण ने सात दिन तक गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी सबसे छोटी अंगुली से उठाए रखा। गोपाष्टमी के दिन ही स्वर्ग के राजा इंद्र देव ने अपनी हार स्वीकार की थी। भगवन श्रीकृष्ण ने गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी अंगुली से उतार कर नीचे रखा था। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण स्वयं गो माता की सेवा करते हुए, गाय के महत्व को सभी के सामने रखा।

आज गो पूजा से श्रेष्ठ पुण्य कमाएं

गोपाष्टमी के दिन प्रातः काल में ही गायों को स्नान स्नान कराएं। गो माता को मेहंदी, हल्दी, रोली के थापे लगाए। बछड़े सहित गाय की पूजा करने का विधान है। धूप, दीप, गंध, पुष्प, अक्षत, रोली, गुड़, वस्त्र आदि से गायों का पूजन कर आरती उतारें। इसके बाद गायों को गो-ग्रास दें। गाय की परिक्रमा करके गायों के साथ कुछ दूरी तक चलना भी चाहिए। ऐसा कर उनकी चरण रज को माथे पर लगाने से सुख-सौभाग्य में वृद्धि होती है। गाय की रक्षा एवं पूजन करने वालों पर सदैव भगवान श्रीविष्णु की कृपा बनी रहती है। तीर्थों में स्नान-दान करने से, ब्राह्मणों को भोजन कराने से, व्रत-उपवास और जप-तप व हवन-यज्ञ करने से जो पुण्य मिलता है वहीं पुण्य गौ को चारा या हरी घास खिलाने अथवा किसी भी रूप में गाय की सेवा करने से प्राप्त हो जाता है।

