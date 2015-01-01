पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:डिप्टी सीईओ के आदेश के बाद एक ही दिन में रिकॉर्ड 1425 सैंपल लिए

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आयुष्मान भारत की डिप्टी सीईओ मनीषा अग्रवाल ने सोमवार को कैथल में निरीक्षण के बाद सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने के लिए भीड़ वाले स्थानों पर जांच के आदेश दिए थे। मंगलवार को आदेशों का असर दिखा और स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एक ही दिन में रिकॉर्ड 1425 सैंपल लिए। वहीं सैंपल बढ़ाने के लिए विभाग की टीम दूसरे दिन भी बाजारों में दिखी। टीम ने बैंकों व स्कूलों के बाद अब बाजारों से भी सैंपल लेने शुरू कर दिए हैं।

डाॅ. कुशल मेहता की देखरेख में लैब टेक्नीशियन सुनील, रजत, विकास, साहिल, रवि, रिंकू, अशोक, प्रवीन व सुरेंद्र की टीम ने गोल मार्केट, लाजपत राय मार्केट व पिहोवा चौक पर स्थित दुकानों व वहां काम करने वाली लेबर के सैंपल लिए। वहीं रविवार जिले में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा सैंपल भी लिए गए, दूसरी तरफ मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के 11 नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3298 पहुंच गया है।

वहीं सात मरीज स्वस्थ भी हुए और अब तक 3141 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब एक्टव केसों की संख्या 112 हो गई है जिनमें से 23 का जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 80 का होम आइसोलेशन में और नौ का अन्य अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है। अब तक 97617 लोगों की कोरोना की जांच और 45 लोगों की मौत जिले में हो चुकी है।

रिकॉर्ड सैंपल के साथ ही भीड़ वाले स्थानों पर जांच की जा रही है। सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने के लिए आमजन के सहयोग की जरूरत है। अब भी कुछ लोग आनाकानी कर रहे हैं और आदेशों को भी नहीं मान रहे हैं। उनकी अपील है कि लोग सैंपल देने के लिए आगे आएं और मास्क व सामाजिक दूरी की पालना करें। डाॅ. नीरज मंगला, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन एवं नोडल अधिकारी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें