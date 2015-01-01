पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एजेंसी संचालक द्वारा 2.30 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी:ट्रैक्टर एजेंसी संचालक पर बरसान के व्यक्ति से 2.30 लाख की धोखाधड़ी का आरोप, केस

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एजेंसी संचालक द्वारा 2.30 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी करने के आरोप में पूंडरी थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। गांव बरसाना निवासी विक्रम सिंह ने बताया कि वह कर्ज पर ट्रैक्टर लेकर ईंट भट्ठे पर मजदूरी करता है।

10 अक्टूबर 2015 को मुन्नारेहड़ी निवासी संजीव मैहला एक अन्य व्यक्ति के साथ उनके घर आया। संजीव ने कहा कि पूंडरी में उसकी ट्रैक्टर एजेंसी है। उनके पुराने ट्रैक्टर की कीमत लगाकर फाइनेंस करवाते हुए उसे 4.75 लाख रुपए में नया ट्रैक्टर दे दिया, लेकिन पहले उसके पुराने ट्रैक्टर के 1.10 लाख रुपए फाइनेंस कंपनी को देने थे। जिनकी किश्त संजीव मैहला ने भरनी तय की थी।

60 हजार रुपए उसने संजीव को प्राइवेट लेनदेन में देने थे। वे नया ट्रैक्टर लेकर घर आ गए और किश्त भरने लगे। वह अपने गांव के व्यक्तियों के साथ पूंडरी में ट्रैक्टर की सर्विस करवाने मिस्त्री के पास आया था। उसी समय संजीव मैहला कुछ दबंगों को साथ लेकर आया और ट्रैक्टर की किश्त न भरने की बात कहते हुए उससे मारपीट की।

आरोपी ट्रैक्टर छीनकर भाग गए। उसने 14 फरवरी 2016 को पूंडरी पुलिस को शिकायत दी, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। वह पंचायत लेकर संजीव के पास गया तो कहा कि पहले पुराने ट्रैक्टर की सारी किश्तें भरे, तभी नया ट्रैक्टर मिलेगा। वह आर्थिक तंगी के कारण किश्तें नहीं भर सका, लेकिन 3 माह के अंदर पुराने ट्रैक्टर का ऋण भी चुका दिया।

ये पैसे ट्रैक्टर की अदला-बदली एजेंसी मालिक को भरने थे। इस दौरान वह बीमार हो गया ओर उसके पास आय का दूसरा साधन नहीं है। दूसरी तरफ फाइनेंस कंपनी उससे ट्रैक्टर की किश्तें मांग रही है। पूंडरी थाना से एसआई शिवकुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया। जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें