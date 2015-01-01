पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरम्मत कार्य:धुंध से पहले पिहोवा चौक व करनाल रोड वाली ट्रैफिक लाइट होंगी ठीक

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
धुंध से पहले पिहोवा चौक और करनाल रोड वाली ट्रैफिक लाइट को ठीक किया जाएगा। इसके लिए नगर परिषद की इलेक्ट्रिक विंग ने आज दोनों ट्रैफिक लाइट्स का निरीक्षण किया। लाइट इंस्पेक्टर अरविंद ने बताया कि दोनों ट्रैफिक लाइटों में बैटरी खराब मिली। इसके अलावा सप्लाई कार्ड और टाइमर कार्ड खराब हैं। जिस कारण ट्रैफिक लाइटें बंद हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों लाइटों के नए कार्ड मंगवाने पड़ेंगे। इसके लिए एक सप्ताह का समय लगेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि लाइटों को ठीक करने के आदेश एक्सईएन हिमांशु लाटका दिए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि सर्दी का मौसम चल रहा है। आने वाले दिनों में कोहरा पड़ना शुरू हो जाएगा। जिसमें ट्रैफिक लाइट्स की आवश्यकता रहेगी। इसलिए लाइटों को ठीक किया जा रहा है। बता दें कि ट्रैफिक लाइटें करीब एक साल से बंद हैं।

गढ़रथेश्वर तीर्थ कौल का होगा विकास, 30 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी

गढ़रथेश्वर तीर्थ कौल के लिए 30 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी हो गई है। जिससे तीर्थ का विकास होगा। ये जानकारी हरियाणा पर्यटन निगम के चेयरमैन एवं हलका विधायक रणधीर सिंह गोलन ने कौल में दी। उन्होंने कहा कि हलके के विकास कार्य के लिए किसी प्रकार की कोई कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी।

पिछले कार्यकाल में पूंडरी हलका 25 साल पीछे धकेल दिया गया था, लेकिन अब हलकावासियों की समस्याओं का निपटारा जल्द से जल्द करवाया जाएगा। गांव कौल में मंजूर हुई राशि 30 लाख रुपए से गढ़रथेश्वर तीर्थ स्थल का स्वरूप बदलेगा और श्रद्धालुओं की श्रद्धा भी बढ़ने लगेगी। मौके पर ओमपाल आढ़ती, पूर्व सरपंच समुद्र कौल, सरपंच देवीलाल धेरडू, जसमेर नंबरदार, शेर सिंह गोलन, निजी सचिव संजीव गामड़ी, इस्म सिंह कौल, जगदीश कौल, मधुसूदन, मेहर सिंह, रोशन, उपस्थित रहे।

