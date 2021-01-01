पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

357 दिन बाद कष्टों के निवारण की मीटिंग 5 को:सीएम विंडो की 2018 की पेंडिंग और 2020 में की शिकायतों की सुनवाई करेंगे परिवहन मंत्री

कैथल5 घंटे पहलेलेखक: शिवकुमार गौड़
  • बैठक में पुरानी व नई 13 शिकायतें शामिल, मीटिंग की सूचना के बाद अधिकारी शिकायतकर्ताओं को मनाने में जुटे
  • फरवरी 2020 में पहली बार मीटिंग लेने आए परिवहन मंत्री ने जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग में अप्रेंटिस पर लगे युवक को किया था निलंबित

कोरोना लॉकडाउन के बाद स्थगित हुई जिला कष्ट निवारण समिति की मीटिंग अब 5 फरवरी होनी निश्चित हुई है। यानि 357 दिन बाद कष्टों का निवारण के लिए मीटिंग होगी। ग्रीवांस कमेटी की मीटिंग में सीएम विंडो की पेंडिंग 2018 की शिकायतों समेत वर्ष 2020 में आई शिकायतों की सुनवाई परिवहन मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा करेंगे। बैठक के एजेंडे में कुल 13 शिकायतों को शामिल किया है।

विशेष बात ये है कि ग्रीवांस मीटिंग बंद होने के चलते सरकारी विभागों के अधिकारियों ने पेंडिंग शिकायतों को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया था। जैसे ही मीटिंग होने की सूचना आई तो अब विभाग अधिकारी संबंधित शिकायतकर्ता को मनाने में जुगत कर रहे हैं।

आनन-फानन में ही शिकायतों का निपटारा करवाने के लिए अधिकारी अपने अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों पर दबाव बना रहे हैं। एजेंडे में शामिल शिकायतों में पुलिस कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ अभद्र व्यवहार व हाथापाई करने, बिजली निगम द्वारा अनाप-शनाप बिल भेजने, पौने दो साल बाद भी श्रम विभाग द्वारा कन्यादान राशि न देने समेत जनहित से जुड़े मुद्दे हैं।

कष्ट निवारण समिति की मीटिंग के ये रहेंगे मुख्य मुद्दे

शिकायत- 1 पहली शिकायत के अनुसार 27 मई 2020 को सजूमा गांव की एक महिला ने उसकी दुकान में घुसकर कलायत थाना के कर्मचारी जगदीश व अन्य दो कर्मियों द्वारा अभद्र व्यवहार व हाथापाई करने के आरोप लगाए हैं। एसपी से उक्त पुलिस कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवई करने का अनुरोध किया हुआ है।

शिकायत-2 नरेश कुमार शर्मा व अन्य सदस्य सर्व मंगलम कामना ट्रस्ट पाई की ओर से 22 दिसंबर 2020 को दी शिकायत के अनुसार गांव पाई में राजौंद-पूंडरी रोड सत्संग भवन के पास रजबाहा पुल जोकि खस्ताहाल और छोटा होने के कारण सड़क दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। सर्दी के मौसम में घटनाएं न हो, इसलिए पुल को दुरुस्त कराने का अनुरोध किया है।

शिकायत-3 सीवन निवासी रविकुमार द्वारा 2 जुलाई 2020 को दी शिकायत के अनुसार अक्टूबर 2019 में उसके घर लगे बिजली मीटर का बिल 19,278 रुपए आया था, लेकिन उसकी बहन की तबीयत खराब होने की वजह से वह उसको समय पर अदा नहीं कर पाया। दिसंबर माह में उसका बिल 96,681 रुपए का भेजा गया।

बिल को ठीक कराने के लिए एसडीओ सीवन से मिला तो उन्होंने कहा कि आपका मीटर जंप कर गया है। उन्होंने बिल को दुरुस्त कर 20 हजार रुपए भरने को कहा। उसने 20 हजार का बिल भर दिया। उसके बाद फरवरी माह में उसको 80,717 रुपए का बिल थमाया गया। इस पर भी एसडीओ ने 30 हजार रुपए भरने को कहा।

प्रार्थी ने उक्त रुपए जमा कराए और मीटर चेक कराने बारे एसडीओ को शिकायत दी। बार-बार चक्कर काटने के बाद न तो उसका मीटर चेक हुआ और न ही बिल ठीक हुआ। शिकायतकर्ता ने बिजली के मीटर को बदलवाने व बिल सही करवाने का अनुरोध किया है। इसी प्रकार की एक और शिकायत चौशाला गांव निवासी अनिल ने बिजली बिल अधिक आने की दी हुई है।

शिकायत-4 जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग का कारनामा, बिना कनेक्शन वाले घर मालिक को भेजा पानी का बिल कैथल शहर के ऋषिनगर निवासी श्रीनिवास ने 17 फरवरी 2020 को शिकायत देकर बताया था उसके मकान में पानी का कोई कनेक्शन नहीं है।

जबकि उसने अपने मकान में अपना बोर लगाया हुआ है। इसके बावजूद भी जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से उसके पानी का बिल 15 हजार रुपए का भेज रखा है। बिना कनेक्शन के बिल भेजना सरासर गलत है। प्रार्थी ने बिल कैंसिल कराने का अनुरोध किया है।

शिकायत-5 गांव ब्राह्मणीवाला निवासी वीरभान ने 12 मार्च 2020 को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसकी लड़की गुरमित देवी व अर्चना देवी की शादी 11 मार्च 2019 को की थी। प्रार्थी ने श्रम विभाग से अपना पंजीकरण कराया हुआ है। श्रम विभाग के पास उसने कन्यादान की राशि के लिए आवेदन किया था।

लेकिन काफी समय तक विभाग के अधिकारियों ने उसकी बेटियों की कन्यादान राशि खाते में नहीं डलवाई है। उन्होंने कन्यादान की राशि डलवाने व देरी करने वाले कर्मचारी व अधिकारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

13 फरवरी 2020 को हुई थी मीटिंग, उसके बाद से अटकी

कोरोना संक्रमण से पहले 13 फरवरी 2020 को ग्रीवांस कमेटी की मीटिंग परिवहन मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में हुई थी। इस मीटिंग में एजेंडे में 14 शिकायतों पर सुनवाई हुई। जिसमें से जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग की एक शिकायत पर परिवहन मंत्री ने अप्रेंटिस पर लगे एक युवक को निलंबित करने के निर्देश दिए थे। जिसके बाद विभाग ने युवक को यहां से रिलीव कर दिया था।

जिला कष्ट निवारण समिति की बैठक 5 फरवरी को सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे लघुसचिवालय सभागार में होगी। मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता हरियाणा सरकार में परिवहन मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा करेंगे। समिति की मीटिंग के एजेंडे में 13 शिकायतों को शामिल किया है। संबंधित को इसकी सूचना प्रेषित कर दी गई है।
सुजान सिंह, डीसी, कैथल।

