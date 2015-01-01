पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैथल:दो पार्षदों ने जिला परिषद में विकास कार्यों में घोटालों के लगाए आरोप, जांच की मांग

कैथल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीसी को दी शिकायत में कहा- 2016 से 2020 अब तक बरती अनियमितताएं
  • सरकार व जनता का पैसा हड़पने के लिए गलत काम करवाए जा रहे

जिला परिषद चेयरपर्सन की विपक्षी पार्षद अंजू जागलान व भाग सिंह खनौदा ने डीसी को शिकायत देकर पिछले चार साल के कार्यकाल में किए विकास कार्यों में घोटाले करने के आरोप लगाए हैं और इसकी जांच की मांग की है। उन्होंने चेयरपर्सन पर ग्रांटों में गोलमाल के आरोप भी लगाए हैं। डीसी को दी शिकायत में कहा कि पिछले 12 अक्टूबर 2020 की हुई बैठक में जो कार्यों की सूची चेयरपर्सन द्वारा जिला परिषद कार्यालय में दी गई थी।

उनके खिलाफ जांच के लिए एक आवेदन जिला पार्षद अंजू जागलान व भाग सिंह खनौदा द्वारा आपके कार्यालय के पत्र क्रमांक 3863 दी गई थी और उन कार्यो की जांच की मांग की गई थी। जिस कार्यो की जांच सीईओ जिला परिषद द्वारा तहसीलदार कैथल से करवाई गई। जिसमें लगभग 70 प्रतिशत कार्य जो कि पहले ही ग्राम पंचायत, ब्लाॅक समिति व सरकार की अन्य स्कीमों द्वारा करवाएं जा चुके हैं। आरोप लगाए कि सरकार व जनता का पैसा हड़पने के लिए गलत काम करवाए जा रहे है।

गलत तरीके से दिखाए गए पहले से हुए कार्यो के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों जेई, एसडीओ व बीडीपीओ के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। तहसीलदार द्वारा जारी जांच रिपोर्ट में वे सभी गलत पाए गए है। शिकायत में कहा कि जिला परिषद के कार्यकाल 2016 से 2020 अब तक के कार्यकाल में भारी अनियमितताएं बरती गई हैं जिनकी जांच करना अति आवश्यक है। इसलिए इसकी जांच स्टेट विजीलेंस के माध्यम से करवाई जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें