बैठक:जटहेड़ी में यूनिवर्सिटी बनाने की चर्चाओं के बाद मूंदड़ी के ग्रामीणों को शांत करने के लिए लव कुश तीर्थ पर पहुंचे वीसी

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
कैथल| गांव मूंदड़ी में ग्रामीणों के साथ बातचीत करते यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस चांसलर डॉ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी।
  • बोले - यूनिवर्सिटी यहीं बनेगी, लव कुश महातीर्थ ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी बोले-वीसी का आश्वासन काफी नहीं
  • {विधायक लीलाराम के साथ 8 को सीएम से मिलेंगे, वीसी भी साथ रहेेंगे

महर्षि वाल्मीकि संस्कृत यूनिवर्सिटी को पूंडरी के गांव जटहेड़ी में शिफ्ट करने की चर्चाओं से नाराज गांव मूदड़ी के ग्रामीणों को शांत करवाने के लिए वाइस चांसलर डाॅ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी लव कुश तीर्थ पर पहुंचें। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से कहा कि बेवजह बयानबाजी न करें और यूनिवर्सिटी यहीं बनेगी। जब भी नींव रखी जाएगी पहली ईंट लव कुश की धरती गांव मूंदड़ी में ही रखी जाएगी। हालांकि ग्रामीण इतने से संतुष्ट नहीं दिखे।

लव कुश महातीर्थ ट्रस्ट के प्रधान महेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि जब गांव में जमीन दी गई है तो यूनिवर्सिटी कहीं और क्यों बनाई जा रही है। और जमीन की जरूरत है तो ग्रामीण सहयोग करके जमीन दिलवाएंगें, लेकिन यूनिवर्सिटी किसी दूसरे गांव में नहीं बनने देंगे। उनकी विधायक लीलाराम से फोन पर बात हुई है और विधायक ने आश्वस्त किया है कि यूनिवर्सिटी को किसी भी दूसरे हलके में जाने नहीं दिया जाएगा और उन्होंने आठ नवंबर को सीएम मनोहर लाल से मिलवाने की बात कही है, ताकि यूनिवर्सिटी कहां बनेगी ग्रामीणों की ये आशंका दूर करवाई जा सके।

एक नवंबर को सौंपा था विधायक लीलाराम के पीए को ज्ञापन

लव कुश महातीर्थ ट्रस्ट के सदस्यों के साथ ग्रामीण एक नवंबर को विधायक लीलाराम से मिलने पहुंचें थे। विधायक का स्वास्थ्य खराब होने के कारण वे नहीं मिल पाए थे और उनके पीए ने ज्ञापन लिया था। ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों प्रधान महेंद्र सिंह, संयोजक महेंद्र हंस, महासचिव सूरजभान, चेयरमैन सुंदर सिंह व पूर्व सरपंच सतीश गोरा ने कहा कि विधायक से मांग की गई थी कि यूनिवर्सिटी को जटहेड़ी जाने से रोकें। दूसरे हलके में अगर यूनिवर्सिटी जाने का कोई मतलब नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर यूनिवर्सिटी को भूमि और चाहिए तो वे गांव में भूमि देने को भी तैयार हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी का प्रशासनिक या शैक्षणिक दोनों भवन मूंदड़ी में ही होने चाहिए।

मुख्यमंत्री ने 2015 में की थी यूनिवर्सिटी की घोषणा अस्थाई तौर पर तीर्थ पर ही जगह देने को तैयार थे ग्रामीण

गांव मूंदड़ी में यूनिवर्सिटी बनाने के लिए सीएम मनोहर लाल ने 2015 में कैथल में रैली के दौरान घोषणा की थी। लेकिन यूनिवर्सिटी के लिए गांव निवासी वर्ष 2006 से मांग कर रहे थे। उसके बाद 2016 में ही ग्रामीणों ने यूनिवर्सिटी बनाने के लिए जमीन दे दी थी और 2018 में यूनिवर्सिटी को डाॅ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी के रूप में वाइस चांसलर भी मिल गया था। 2019 में सरकारी कॉलेज कैथल में शैक्षणिक सत्र की शुरुआत हुई, लेकिन ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि वे तीर्थ पर कमरे देने के लिए तैयार थे, ताकि संस्कृत की पढ़ाई लव कुश की जन्मस्थली से शुरू हो। लेकिन ये बात नहीं मानी गई। घोषणा के पांच वर्ष बाद भी निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं हो सका है और अब यूनिवर्सिटी को दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट करने की चर्चाएं हैं। वे इसका कड़ा विरोध करते हैं। उनकी मांग है कि यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर गांव में ही बने। इसके लिए वाइस चांसलर को भी लिखित में शिकायत दी गई है।

ग्रामीणों और ट्रस्ट के सदस्यों को आश्वस्त किया है कि यूनिवर्सिटी गांव मूंदड़ी में ही बनेगी। ग्रामीणों को किसी तरह की चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है। संस्कृत यूनिवर्सिटी को विश्व स्तरीय बनाने के लिए और अधिक जमीन की जरूरत पड़ेगी। इसके लिए जटहेड़ी ही नहीं अभी और भी जमीन की जरूरत पड़ेगी। लेकिन यूनिवर्सिटी का केंद्र लव कुश की स्थली ही रहेगी। डाॅ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी, वाइस चांसलर, महर्षि वाल्मीकि यूनिवर्सिटी, गांव मूंदड़ी।

