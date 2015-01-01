पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:सजगता ही कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी से बचाव का सशक्त माध्यम : सुजान सिंह

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • सर्दियों के मौसम के दौरान सावधानी बरतें, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहनकर ही निकलें घर से बाहर

डीसी सुजान सिंह ने कहा कि स्वयं की सजगता ही कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी से बचाव का सशक्त माध्यम है। किसी भी रूप से कोरोना संक्रमण का फैलाव न हो पाए, इसके लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर पुख्ता प्रबंध सुनिश्चित किए गए हैं। आमजन का भी यह दायित्व बनता है कि वे सरकार द्वारा जारी निर्देशों की अनुपालना प्रभावी ढंग से करें। शनिवार को डीसी सुजान सिंह ने बातचीत करते हुुए कहा कि आमजन ने काफी हद तक स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की दिशा में कदम बढ़ाते हुए कोरोना से बचाव में अपना योगदान दिया है।

कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी से बचाव के लिए जन आंदोलन के रूप में अभी भी सभी को अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभानी है और कोरोना के संक्रमण की चेन को तोड़कर देश को कोरोना मुक्त करने में अपना योगदान देना है। अब सर्दियों का मौसम शुरू हो चुका है, ऐेसे में सावधानी बरतना बेहद जरूरी है। उन्होंने आमजन से अपील की है कि वे सर्दियों के मौसम में निर्धारित नियमों की पालना करते हुए कोरोना संक्रमण फैलाव को रोकने में अपनी जिम्मेवारी निभाएं। आमजन की सजगता के साथ सरकार व प्रशासन के साथ साझेदारी ही कोरोना के संक्रमण को खत्म करने में महत्वपूर्ण कड़ी है।

20 सेकेंड तक धोएं हाथ

डीसी सुजान सिंह ने आमजन से अपील करते हुए कहा कि घर से बाहर जरूरी कार्य से ही निकलें और घर से बाहर निकलते हुए मास्क, फेस कवर का उपयोग अवश्य करें। साथ ही सेनिटाइजर का भी उपयोग समयानुसार करें व साबुन से निरंतर कम से कम 20 सेकेंड तक हाथ अवश्य धोएं। प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार आमजन को कोरोना वायरस के बारे में जानकारी देकर जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इस कड़ी में विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा जागरुकता कार्यक्रमों व विशेष जागरुकता अभियानों का आयोजन कर कोरोना से बचाव के बारे में संदेश जन-जन तक पहुंचाया जा रहा है। इसके साथ-साथ विशेष कोरोना जागरुकता वाहन भी शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पहुंच रहा है।

