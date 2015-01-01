पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:जब तक हम गुरु के समक्ष खाली घड़ा नहीं बनते तब तक कुछ भी नहीं सीख पाते: डाॅ. अमृता

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल | एमवीएसयू में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेता स्टाफ।

महर्षि वाल्मीकि संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय, भारतीय शिक्षण मंडल, सामाजिक समरसता एवं शिक्षा संस्कृति उत्थान न्यास के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में स्वामी विवेकानंद की परम शिष्या भगिनी निवेदिता की स्मृति के उपलक्ष्य में “भगिनी निवेदिता का जीवन दर्शन” विषय पर व्याख्यानमाला का आयोजन डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर सरकारी महाविद्यालय कैथल के सभागार में हुआ।

मुख्यातिथि ब्रह्मर्षि महाविद्यालय पंचकूला की प्राचार्या डाॅ. अमृता, एमवीएसयू के वीसी डॉ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी, कुलसचिव प्रो. यशवीर सिंह एवं शैक्षणिक अधिष्ठाता प्रो. राजेश्वर प्रसाद मिश्र ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलन कर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। मुख्यातिथि डाॅ. अमृता ने कहा कि आयरलैंड का मूल निवासी जो पहले वहां गया था वह भारत का वैदिक ऋषि था जो गाय को लेकर भारत से आयरलैंड गया था और निवेदिता उन्हीं में से एक वैदिक ऋषि की पुत्री थी जो भारत वापस आई थी।

उन्होंने कहा विवेकानंद जी ने जब अमेरिका में भाषण दिया था तब कहा था कि अमेरिका की मातृशक्ति को मैं भारत की ही मातृशक्ति के समान समझता हूं । उन्होंने कहा दत्तात्रेय जी ने 24 गुरु बनाए थे जिनमें चींटी, कुत्ता, बिल्ली आदि भी आते हैं, हमें उनसे भी कुछ ना कुछ सीखने को मिलता है । जब तक हम गुरु के समक्ष खाली घड़ा नहीं बनते तब तक कुछ भी नहीं सीख पाते । उन्होंने निवेदिता के ऐसे ही बहुत से उदाहरण दिए। निवेदिता का विस्मरणीय पल जब वह मां शारदा की गोद में बैठी और मां शारदा ने उसे बेटी कह कर संबोधित किया । निवेदिता ने किस प्रकार बेटियों को पढऩे के लिए घर से बाहर निकाला वह समय भी कैसा रहा होगा । उन्होंने कहा ये सब मानवता वेद की

भारतीय पराधीन होते हुए भी स्वावलंबी रहे हैं: द्विवेदी
विश्व ब्राह्मण संघ के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. कैलाश चंद्र दिल्ली तरंगमाध्यम से मुख्यवक्ता के रूप में उपस्थित रहे और कहा कि भगिनी निवेदिता का जीवन बहुत ही सादगीपूर्ण रहा है । निवेदिता ने साधारण से विद्यालय को केंद्र बना अपना कार्य प्रारंभ किया था। विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति डॉ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी ने अध्यक्षता करते हुए कहा कि आज की शिक्षा केवल प्रमाण पत्रों में ही रह गई है इससे सामाजिक समरसता कभी नही आ पाएगी। जब तक सामाजिक समरसता थी तब तक हमारे भारत में कभी अकाल नहीं पड़ा, कोई बेरोजगार, गरीब नहीं था । भारतीय सदा पराधीन होते हुए भी स्वावलंबी रहे हैं । कार्यक्रम के अंत में विवि के ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅ. नवीन शर्मा ने कार्यक्रम में आए हुए सभी अतिथियों का धन्यवाद किया। व्याख्यानमाला का मंच संचालन यूनिवर्सिटी के आचार्य डॉ. विनय गोपाल त्रिपाठी ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें