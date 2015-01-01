पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:पशु चोरी का धंधा बंद हुआ तो गिरोह उखाड़ने लगा एटीएम, कई राज्यों में की वारदात

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
16 मार्च की रात छोटूराम चौक कैथल स्थित एसबीआई एटीएम को 12 लाख 95 हजार 200 रुपए नकदी सहित अज्ञात व्यक्तियों द्वारा उखाड़कर चुरा ले जाने के मामले की जांच दौरान सिविल लाईन पुलिस के एएसआई कुलबीर सिंह की टीम ने करीब 23 वर्षीय आरोपी गुलशेर उर्फ काला उर्फ भालू निवासी पभारी जिला यमुनानगर को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी ने पूछताछ के दौरान कबूला कि वह पहले अपने साथियों सहित हरियाणा, पंजाब, उतराखंड व यूपी से पशु खरीद व पशु चोरी का धंधा करते थे।

यूपी में पशु कटान पर पाबंदी लगने के कारण उन्होंने एटीएम चोरी करने के लिए 2-3 गैंग बना लिए जो अलग-अलग राज्यों में वारदातों को अंजाम देने लगे। आरोपी ने कबूल किया कि उसने अपने साथियों फरमान, इकराम, साकिर, सदीक, रुकमा, जाबिर व इनाम के साथ मिलकर फरमान की बोलेरो गाड़ी द्वारा 16 मार्च की रात छोटूराम चौक स्थित एसबीआई एटीएम के दरवाजे का शीशा तोड़कर पट्टे की मदद से एटीएम उखाड़कर कैश सहित गाड़ी में डाल ले गए जिसे हथौड़े से तोड़कर नकदी निकालने उपरांत खुद-बुर्द करके नकदी बांट ली।

इसमें से उसके हिस्से 90 हजार रुपए आए थे। एसपी ने बताया कि बाद में सीआईए-टू कैथल पुलिस व यूपी पुलिस ने एक संयुक्त अभियान के तहत गुलशेर व उसके साथी रुकमा को पिकअप गाड़ी, अवैध कट्टे, 2,25,000 रुपए नकदी तथा वारदातों में प्रयोग अन्य उपकरणों सहित काबू करके गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ दौरान आरोपी ने कबूला कि वह अपने हिस्से आई नकदी में से 40 हजार रुपए शेष बचे हुए हैं, जिन्हें बरामद करवाने के अतिरिक्त अपने साथियों के ठिकानों से अन्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करवा सकता है। आरोपी गुलशेर 16 दिसंबर को दोबारा अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा, जिससे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

