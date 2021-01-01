पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद चुनाव:शहरी सरकार में महिला शक्ति का रहेगा दबदबा, 11 वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
कैथल| ड्रा प्रक्रिया में शामिल नप चेयरपर्सन सीमा कश्यप व अन्य पार्षद। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैथल| ड्रा प्रक्रिया में शामिल नप चेयरपर्सन सीमा कश्यप व अन्य पार्षद।
  • पूर्व प्रधान व उपप्रधान का वार्ड भी हुआ महिला के लिए आरक्षित, 15 में ओपन चुनाव
  • वार्ड ड्रा के साथ ही नगर परिषद का चुनावी बिगुल बजा प्रक्रिया शुरू, दो माह बाद नप प्रधान पद के लिए होगा निर्णय

वर्ष 2021 में नगर परिषद के चुनाव होंगे। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। प्रथम चरण में यह तय कर दिया गया है कि किस वार्ड से महिला और किस वार्ड से पुरुष चुनावी मैदान में उतर सकेगा। इसके लिए अर्बन लोकल बॉडी के डायरेक्टर ऑफिस में मीटिंग हुई थी जहां वार्डों के रोटेशन के लिए ड्रा निकाला गया।

ड्रा से साफ हो गया है कि शहर की सरकार में महिला शक्ति का दबदबा रहेगा क्योंकि 31 वार्डों में से 11 वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित किए गए हैं। पूर्व प्रधान यशपाल प्रजापति व उपप्रधान पवन थरेजा का वार्ड भी महिला के लिए आरक्षित हाे गया है जबकि 15 वार्ड ओपन हैं। अगर ओपन वार्डों में कुछ और महिलाओं ने जीत हासिल कर ली तो सदन में महिलाओं का बोलबाला होगा। इसके अलावा दो वार्ड बीसी ओपन, दो वार्ड ओपन एससी भी रखे गए हैं। इस मीटिंग में कार्यकारी अधिकारी बलबीर सिंह, नगर परिषद की चेयरपर्सन सीमा कश्यप, पूर्व चेयरमैन यशपाल प्रजापति, विनोद सोनी, गोविंद सैनी, ज्योति सैनी व आशा रानी शामिल रहीं।

मीटिंग में शामिल रहे पूर्व चेयरमैन यशपाल प्रजापति ने बताया कि पूरी प्रकिया में निष्पक्षता बनी रहे, इसके लिए वीडियोग्राफी भी करवाई गई। बता दें कि 22 मई 2016 को नगर परिषद के चुनाव हुए थे। 27 जून को चेयरमैन चुन लिया गया था जिसके बाद शहरी सरकार का कार्यकाल शुरू हो गया था। अब पार्षदों का कार्यकाल लगभग 5 माह का रह गया है। कम समय रहने के कारण चुनावी प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है।

वार्ड रोटेशन के लिए यूएलबी मुख्यालय में ड्रा हुआ था जिसमें किस वार्ड से कौन चुनाव लड़ सकेगा, उसकी रूपरेखा तय की गई है। इसके लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया गया था। पूरी प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी भी हुई।
सीमा कश्यप, चेयरपर्सन नगर परिषद।

दो महीने बाद निकलेगा चेयरमैन के लिए ड्रा

वार्डों के ड्रा के बाद अगले दो महीने में नगर परिषद का चेयरमैन का पद महिला के लिए आरक्षित होगा या फिर ओपन चुनाव होगा जिसके लिए महिला या पुरुष कोई भी दावेदारी पेश कर सकेगा। इतना तय बताया जा रहा है कि प्रधान पद के लिए चुनाव डायरेक्ट होंगे। वार्डों के ड्रा के बाद अब चुनावी बिगुल बज चुका है। अब के बाद उम्मीदवार अपनी तैयारियों में जुट जाएंगे। अभी तक चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक ड्रा का इंतजार कर रहे थे।

