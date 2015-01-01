पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायती राज में 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण:50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण मिलने से पंचायती राज व्यवस्था में बढ़ेगी महिलाओं की भागीदारी - अमनदीप

गुहला चीका3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायती राज व्यवस्था में 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण मिलने से महिलाओं की भागेदारी बढ़ेगी और महिलाओं को आगे बढ़ने का अवसर मिलेगा। सरकार के इस कदम से महिलाओं का मान व सम्मान बढ़ा है। जिसके लिए पूरे प्रदेश की महिलाएं मुख्यमंत्री की आभारी हैं।

ये विचार नपा चेयरपर्सन अमनदीप कौर शर्मा ने प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा पंचायत चुनाव में महिलाओं को 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने पर प्रक्रिया देते हुए कहे। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के इस कदम से महिलाओं में उत्साह व नई ऊर्जा का संचार होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस फैसले से महिला सशक्तिकरण को बढ़ावा मिलेगा और सरकार का बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ का नारा सच होगा।

पंचायती राज संस्थाओं में निर्वाचित होकर महिलाएं अब गांवों की समस्याओं को मजबूती से उठा पाएंगी और उनका समाधान भी करवाएंगी। इस बिल को पास करने पर चेयरपर्सन ने प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री व उपमुख्यमंत्री का आभार व्यक्त किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें