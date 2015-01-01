पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:एमवीएसयू में आईटीआई पास विद्यार्थियों के लिए अलग फैकल्टी बनाने के प्रोजेक्ट पर काम शुरू

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल| पत्रकारों से बात करते एमवीएसयू वीसी डाॅ. श्रेयांस द्विवेदी रजिस्ट्रार यसवीर आर्य।
  • वीसी व रजिस्ट्रार का लवकुश तीर्थ ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों पर आरोप-नाजायज दबाव बना छवि धूमिल करने का प्रयास

संस्कृत भाषा के प्रचार प्रसार के साथ साथ युवा पीढ़ी में कौशल को बढ़ावा देने के लिए महर्षि वाल्मीकि संस्कृत यूनिवर्सिटी में आईटीआई फैकल्टी बनाने के प्रोजेक्ट पर काम शुरू किया गया है। अगर प्रोजेक्ट लागू हुआ तो आईटीआई पास विद्यार्थियों को यूनिवर्सिटी में दाखिला देकर उनमें कौशल को विकसित किया जा सकेगा। यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन का कहना है कि पीएम मोदी के कौशल भारत के सपने को साकार करने के लिए शैक्षणिक के साथ-साथ तकनीकी शिक्षा देना भी जरूरी है। इसके लिए आईटीआई कोर्स के साथ यूनिवर्सिटी में पढ़ाई कराई जाएगी। यह बात मंगलवार को यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस चांसलर डाॅ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी व रजिस्ट्रार यशवीर सिंह आर्य ने प्रेसवार्ता में कही। उनके साथ अकादमी सलाहकार आरपी मिश्रा भी उपस्थित रहे।

यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस चांसलर डाॅ. द्विवेदी व रजिस्ट्रार यशवीर सिंह ने कहा कि सीएम घोषणा के मुताबिक यूनिवर्सिटी मूंदडी में ही बनेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यूनिवर्सिटी में करीब 20 कोर्सेज में पढ़ाई कराई जा रही है। उन्होंने लवकुश तीर्थ ट्रस्ट के कुछ पदाधिकारियों द्वारा यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन अधिकारियों पर आरोपों को निराधार बताते हुए कहा कि कुछ लोग नाजायज दबाव बनाने की राजनीति कर रहे हैं। सरकार के नॉर्म के अनुसार यूनिवर्सिटी का विकास कराया जा रहा है।

साथ ही कहा कि बिना कक्षाएं अटैंड किए छात्र छात्राओं की परीक्षा करने की बात कहते हुए कुछ लोगों ने दबाव बनाने का प्रयास किया तो यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने त्वरित ही इंकार कर दिया जिससे कुछ लोग खफा हैं। इसे लेकर महामहिम राज्यपाल, सीएम व पीएम समेत कई जगहों पर शिकायत भेजी गई है जिसकी जांच में सब आरोप मिथ्या साबित हो रहे हैं। वहीं वीसी ने कहा कि मूंदड़ी के अन्य लोगों का उन्हें पूरा सहयोग मिल रहा है। यूनिवर्सिटी में दूर दराज से आने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए होस्टल की सुविधा तलाशी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें