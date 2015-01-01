पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:सार्वजनिक क्षेत्रों के निजीकरण के विरोध और मांगों को लेकर 26 को करेंगे हड़ताल

कलायत2 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों एवं कर्मचारी संगठनों के स्वतंत्र फेडरेशनों के संयुक्त आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर को होने वाली होने वाली राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की तैयारी को लेकर सर्व कर्मचारी संघ, सीटू व रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी संघ की संयुक्त बैठक सिविल अस्पताल में हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता संयुक्त रूप से दलबीर सिंह, सत्यवान व हरफूल सिंह ने व संचालन रमेश कौलेखां ने किया।

सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला सचिव रामपाल शर्मा व जिला सहसचिव सुरेश उचाना ने कहा कि भाजपा के नेतृत्व में केंद्र की एनडीए सरकार लगातार नव उदारीकरण की नीतियों को तेजी से लागू करते हुए कर्मचारी, किसान, मजदूर व आम जनता विरोधी फैसले ले रही है। कोरोना महामारी की आड़ में सरकार पूंजीपतियों को मुनाफा पहुंचाने के लिए सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रमों का निजीकरण कर रही है। पूंजीपतियों के हकों में जहां श्रम कानूनों को बदल दिया गया है। वहीं किसान खेती विरोधी कानूनों को संसद में जबरदस्ती पास कर दिया गया है।

केंद्र व राज्य सरकार सार्वजनिक सेवाओं शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, जनस्वास्थ्य, बिजली व परिवहन समेत सभी का निजीकरण कर रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि शुक्रवार से ब्लॉक के सभी विभागों व स्कूलों में टीमें चलाकर कर्मचारियों, परियोजना कर्मियों और अध्यापकों को हड़ताल में भाग लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर विजय शर्मा, राममेहर कौशिक, सुरेंद्र कुंडू, देवी रानी, बसेशर, नवीन, प्रमोद कुमार, वीरेंद्र, अंजू मटौर, शांति देवी, राणो, राजो, सुरेश, धूप सिंह व वीरेन्द्र मौजूद रहे।

