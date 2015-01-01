पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलायत:राज्यमंत्री ने कलायत में पानी की जांच के लिए मोबाइल वाटर टेस्टिंग लैब को दिखाई हरी झंडी

कलायतएक घंटा पहले
महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्यमंत्री कमलेश ढांडा ने कलायत लोक निर्माण विश्रामगृह से क्षेत्र में पानी की गुणवत्ता जांचने के लिए मोबाइल वाटर टेस्टिंग लैब को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा क्रियान्वित योजना के तहत हर घर में नल और हर नल में स्वच्छ जल उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है।

कलायत हलके में इस योजना के तहत 18 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से काम शुरू करवाए जा चुके हैं तथा 42 करोड़ रुपए के कार्य का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर किया गया है और जल्द जिस पर जल्द कार्य होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि यह वैन हर गांवों में पानी की गुणवत्ता की जांच करेगी। हर एक गांव में और हर घर में साफ पानी उपलब्ध होगा। इस मिशन के तहत देशभर में हर घर में स्वच्छ जल पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य 2024 तक रखा गया है। पीने के पानी की समस्या खासकर ग्रामीण इलाकों में ज्यादा विकट है और इस समस्या से सबसे ज्यादा महिलाओं को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

इस समस्या के स्थायी समाधान के लिए जल जीवन मिशन के तहत युद्ध स्तर पर कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सीएम ने एक करोड़ रुपए की मोबाइल वाटर टेस्टिंग लैबोरेट्री वैन की सौगात प्रदेश के लोगों को दी है और अब इस लैब का प्रयोग हर घर तक स्वच्छ जल पहुंचाने में किया जा रहा है। आने वाले दिनों में विकास कार्यों में तेजी लाने के लिए सभी विभागों में खाली पदों को भरा जाएगा।

साथ ही लारपरवाही बरतने वाले अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। इस मौके पर तुषार ढांडा, दिलावर सिंह, सलिंद्र राणा, महीपाल, धर्मपाल सिंह, भारत मनु कपूर, बीडी बंसल, बीरबल सरपंच, मोती राम, सतबीर गिल, प्रीति धीमान, जरनैल सिंह, जसवंत कौलेखां, विभाग के कार्यकारी अभियंता एमएस राणा, उपमंडल अभियंता सुरेंद्र सिंह, कनिष्ठ अभियंता कमल, अजय ढुल, सतपाल रोज, रिंकू शर्मा व चंद्रशेखर मौजूद रहे।

