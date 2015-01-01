पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:शिवपुरी श्मशान वेलफेयर साेसाइटी के पदाधिकारियों ने नपा के टिपरों को रोका, कचरा डालने पर जताया विरोध

कलायतएक घंटा पहले
कलायत | रामबाग की भूमि में नगर पालिका द्वारा डाला गया कचरा।
  • रामबाग की भूमि में कचरा डाल पालिका लगा रहा सौंदर्यीकरण पर ग्रहण: भट्ट

शिवपुरी श्मशान वेलफेयर साेसाइटी द्वारा रामबाग की भूमि में गिराए जा रहे कचरे को बंद किए जाने की बात कहने पर भी जब पालिका प्रशासन ने संज्ञान नहीं लिया तो आज साेसाइटी के पदाधिकारियों के कचरा डालने के आई ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों को रोक लिया। मगर साेसाइटी पदाधिकारी इस बात पर अड़े रहे कि जब तक पालिका द्वारा यहां से कचरा उठवाने का कार्य शुरू नहीं किया जाता तब तक वे ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली को नहीं छोड़ा जाएगा।

साेसाइटी प्रधान राधेश्याम भट्ट, पदाधिकारी गोपाल वर्मा, बिट्टू कांसल, धर्मवीर फौजी, सुशील वर्मा, राजेश जैष्ट, राजेंद्र गर्ग के अलावा मनीराम निर्मल सहित मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने बताया कि पालिका द्वारा श्मशान घाट की भूमि में रामबाग के बिलकुल पास पिछले करीब 5 वर्षों से पूरे नगर का कबाड इकट्ठा कर यहां डाला जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि साेसाइटी द्वारा यहां पर कचरा न डालने तथा पहले से ही डाले गए कचरे को उठवाने के लिए न के वल कई बार लिखित में पत्र सौंपा जा चुका है। बल्कि व्यक्तिगत तौर पर भी आग्रह किया जा चुका है।

उन्होंने बताया कि पालिका प्रशासन द्वारा इस दिशा में आज तक भी ठोस कार्रवाई अमल में नहीं लाई। गत दिनों साेसाइटी द्वारा पालिका प्रशासन को चेतावनी देते कहा था कि यदि पालिका प्रशासन ने एक सप्ताह के अंदर कचरा डालना बंद नहीं किया तथा पहले से डाले कचरे को उठवाना शुरू नहीं किया तो कबाड़ डालने वाले वाहनों को अंदर ही रोक लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आगे भी यदि कबाड़ डालना बंद नहीं किया तो साेसाइटी द्वारा न केवल कानूनी प्रक्रिया अमल में लाई जाएगी बल्कि पालिका के वाहनों को पूरी तरह अंदर बंद रखा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि पालिका को यहां कबाड़ डालना तत्काल बंद करना होगा।

शिवपुरी श्मशान वेलफेयर साेसाइटी द्वारा जब कबाड़ डालने के वाहन को बंद किए जाने की जानकारी पालिका प्रशासन के संज्ञान में लाई गई तो पालिका प्रशासन भी हरकत में आ गया। सचिव बंबूल सिंह ने साेसाइटी पदाधिकारियों को कबाड़ डालने के लिए ली गई जमीन के कागजात दिखाने के साथ उन्हें आश्वस्त किया कि जल्दी ही प्रक्रिया पूरी करते यहां पर न केवल कचरा डालना बंद कर दिया जाएगा। बल्कि पहले डाला हुआ कचरा भी उठवा लिया जाएगा। पालिका कर्मचारी सोमप्रकाश शर्मा ने जमीन ठेके पर लिए जाने की पुष्टि करते कहा कि जल्दी ही वहां कचरा डालना शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

