शिक्षा पर कोरोना का असर:9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा की तर्ज पर अब छठी से 8वीं तक स्कूल खोलने की उठने लगी मांग

कलायतएक घंटा पहले
  • छात्रों ने विभाग को दिया अभिभावकों का हस्ताक्षर युक्त सहमति पत्र: मौण

कोविड 19 के चलते बंद हुए शिक्षण संस्थान आज तक भी पूरी तरह नहीं खुले। शिक्षण संस्थान बंद होने के चलते शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशानुसार बच्चों को ऑनलाइन शिक्षा न केवल प्रदान की जा रही है बल्कि विभागीय अधिकारियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन शिक्षा पर भी नजरें भी रखी जा रही हैं। जिस प्रकार से शिक्षण संस्थान बंद है उसको ध्यान में रख अब कक्षा छठी से 8वीं तक के बच्चों के स्कूल में खोलने में पक्ष में बच्चे तथा अभिभावक सामने आ रहे है।

इस बारे में विभागीय अधिकारियों के साथ स्कूल में लिखित सहमति भी जताई जा रही है। बच्चों के साथ अभिभावकों का कहना है कि सरकार व शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जिस प्रकार से गत 2 नवम्बर से 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक के छात्रों के लिए नियमित स्कूल खोले गए हैं उसके अनुसार ही छठी से 8वीं के स्कूल भी खोल देने चाहिए। उनका कहना है कि विभाग के निर्देशानुसार ऑनलाइन शिक्षा प्रदान करना अच्छी बात है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अब तक जहां नया शैक्षणिक सत्र पूरी तरह शुरू ही नया हुआ है वहीं कोविड 19 के नियमों की पालना का निर्देश देने के साथ इसे पूरी तरह लागू करवाने में कटिबद्ध हो स्कूलों को खोले देना चाहिए ताकि बच्चों को जो ऑनलाइन समझ में न आए वह स्कूल में शिक्षक से पूछ समझा जा सके। बच्चों व अभिभावकों द्वारा स्कूल खोलने में सहमति जताने का प्रमाण इसी से पता चलता है कि अनेक बच्चे अपने अभिभावकों से हस्ताक्षर युक्त पत्र शिक्षा विभाग को सौंप चुके है जिसकी पुष्टि खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी रामचंद्र मौण द्वारा भी की गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि बच्चों द्वारा छठी से 8वीं तक के स्कूल शुरू करने की सहमति लिखित में दी गई है। खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी रामचंद्र मौण ने कहा कि सभी निजी व राजकीय स्कूलों को कोविड 19 के नियमों की पालना करने के निर्देश जारी किए गए है। उन्होंने कहा कि विभाग द्वारा जो भी निर्देश जारी किए जाएंगे स्कूलों द्वारा उनकी पालना करना अति आवश्यक है।

