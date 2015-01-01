पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कलायत:बाल महोत्सव 2020 के तहत 10 तक हाेंगी ऑनलाइन स्पर्धाएं, सिर्फ 4 दिन बाकी: डीसी

कलायतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीसी सुजान सिंह ने बताया कि हरियाणा राज्य बाल कल्याण परिषद के अंतर्गत बाल महोत्सव 2020 मनाया जा रहा है। इस वर्ष कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा के लिए 10 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन विभिन्न स्पर्धाओं को आयोजन किया जा रहा है। प्रतियोगिता में केवल 4 दिन शेष रह गए हैं। कोरोना संकट के चलते इस बार बाल महोत्सव में सभी प्रकार की प्रतियोगिताएं ऑनलाइन करवाई जा रही हैं।

कोई भी बच्चा प्रतियोगिता में भाग ले सकता है। बच्चे अपने घर पर वीडियो बनाकर ऑनलाइन चाइल्ड वेल्फेयर हरियाणा डॉट कॉम पर भेज सकते हैं। उन्होंने जिला के बच्चों व अभिभावकों से अपील की है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा बच्चे इन प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लें। डीसी ने बताया कि एकल नृत्य क्लासीकल, एकल नृत्य फिल्मी, एकल नृत्य फोक, समूह नृत्य क्लासीकल, समूह नृत्य फिल्मी, समूह नृत्य फोक, क्ले मॉडलिंग, कार्ड बनाना, दीया डैकोरेशन, एकल गीत, देशभक्ति एकल गीत स्पर्धाओं का आयोजन ए.बी.सी.डी. चारों के आयु वर्ग में कुल 44 ग्रुप में होगा।

निबंध लेखन, देशभक्ति समूह गायन, पोस्टर मेकिंग व स्कैचिंग प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन बी.सी.डी. के तीन आयु वर्ग में कुल 15 समूहों में होगा। कलश डैकोरेशन, रंगोली, फेस पेंटिंग व फोटोग्राफी प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन सी.डी. के आयु वर्ग में कुल 8 समूहों में होगा। बेस्ट ड्रामेबाज में ए.बी. वर्ग एवं फैंसी ड्रैस में ए समूह के बच्चे भाग लेंगे। जिला बाल कल्याण अधिकारी राजेंद्र बहल ने बताया कि रजिस्ट्रेशन करते समय अपनी वीडियो या फोटो तैयार कर रखें, ताकि रजिस्ट्रेशन फार्म में प्रतियोगिता की वीडियो या फोटो अपलोड करने में कोई दिक्कत न आए। वीडियो क्लिप का समय 2-3 मिनट का होगा तथा 200 एमबीएस से कम होना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें