कलायत:श्री कपिल मुनि धाम सरोवर की परिक्रमा का हिस्सा धंसा, दीवारें भी टूटी, सामाजिक संगठनों और श्रद्धालुओं ने जताया रोष

कलायत4 घंटे पहले
कलायत स्थित प्राचीन श्री कपिल मुनि धाम सरोवर की परिक्रमा का बड़ा हिस्सा विभिन्न स्थानों से धंस गया है। दीवारों के साथ-साथ अन्य निर्माण भी धंस गए हैं। सामाजिक संगठनों और श्रद्धालुओं का कहना है कि कुरुक्षेत्र विकास बोर्ड और भारतीय पुरातत्व विभाग को धरोहर के संरक्षण का जिम्मा सौंपा है। बावजूद इसके श्री कपिल मुनि तट के इर्द-गिर्द अव्यवस्था का आलम है।

संबंधित विभागों द्वारा समुचित देखरेख न करने से धरोहर की परिक्रमा व श्मशान भूमि के पास स्थित परिसर बदहाली का शिकार है। इन परिस्थितियों में धरोहर की सुंदरता पर अधिकारियों की बेरुखी के कारण ग्रहण लगा है। हालांकि प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने कुरुक्षेत्र 48 कोस परिधि में आने वाली धरोहरों के संरक्षण के लिए ठोस योजना तय की थी। कलायत स्थित श्री कपिल मुनि सरोवर के प्रति कहीं न कहीं संबंधित विभाग लापरवाही का परिचय दे रहे हैं।

प्राचीन काल से कलायत क्षेत्र को सरस्वती और दृष्टवति नदी का इलाका माना जाता है। प्राचीन श्री कपिल मुनि मंदिर के पुजारी शास्त्री संजय गौतम और कृष्ण गौतम ने बताया कि करीब पांच दशक पहले भी श्मशान भूमि के पास नदी पुल के अवशेष विद्यमान थे। पुल का निर्माण बाबा भारती द्वारा जन सहयोग से करवाया गया था। श्री कपिल मुनि धाम का बड़ा धार्मिक महत्व| सरस्वती नदी की अलग-अलग चार शाखाएं रही है जो अलग-अलग क्षेत्रोंं में बहती रही है। दृष्टवति इनमें से ही एक है।

इसका संबंध राजस्थान के अजमेर के पास स्थित पुष्कर लेक से है। दृष्टवति नदी तट पर ही अधिकांश आश्रम स्थापित थे। यहीं ऋषिमुनियों ने ऋग्वेद की रचना की। श्री कपिल मुनि सरोवर में वर्षों से सरस्वती की धारा फूटती आई है। श्रीमद्भागवत के अनुसार भगवान विष्णु के छठे अवतार कपिल मुनि ने इसी स्थान पर माता देवहुति को सांख्य दर्शन का ज्ञान करवाया था। उन्हीं के नाम से कलायत को पूर्व में कपिलायत से जाना जाता था।

