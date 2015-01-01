पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:रामगढ़ पांडवा में एक माह पहले हुए हमले में घायल पक्ष के लोगों ने पुलिस पर आरोपियों को बचाने का आरोप लगा दिया धरना

कलायत2 घंटे पहले
कलायत| उपमंडल कार्यालय के बाहर शुक्रवार को रोष प्रकट करते एक पक्ष के परिवार के लोग।
  • उपमंडल कार्यालय के बाहर परिवार के लोगों ने धरना देने के बाद नायब तहसीलदार को सौंपी शिकायत

करीब एक माह पूर्व उपमंडल के गांव रामगढ़ पांडवा में एक पक्ष द्वारा दूसरे पक्ष पर जानलेवा हमला कर 10 लोगों को घायल करने के मामले में एक पक्ष के परिवार के लोगों ने पुलिस द्वारा दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई न करने का आरोप लगाते हुए उपमंडल कार्यालय में धरना दिया और नायब तहसीलदार हरदेव को ज्ञापन सौंपा। धरना दे रहे परिवार के सदस्य राजमल, रोहताश, सुरेंद्र ,कृष्ण, बृजभान, श्यामलाल, संतरों, निर्मला, रामरति व शीला ने बताया कि करीब 1 माह पूर्व गत 7 नवंबर को शादी समारोह के दौरान मोहल्ले मे रहने वाले कुछ लोगों द्वारा रंजिशन उनके परिवार के लोगों पर लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया था जिसमें उनके परिवार की महिलाओं समेत करीब 10 लोग घायल हो गए थे। तब घायल परिवार के सदस्यों द्वारा लिखित शिकायत पुलिस को दी गई थी।

करीब एक माह बीत जाने के बाद भी पुलिस द्वारा दोषियों के खिलाफ कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की गई बल्कि उलटा पुलिस द्वारा उनके परिवार के लोगों को ही धमकाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने प्रशासन से दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग के साथ-साथ जल्द कार्रवाई न होने पर जिला मुख्यालय पर धरना देने की चेतावनी दी है। नायब तहसीलदार हरदेव सिंह ने बताया कि रामगढ़ पांडवा के कुछ लोगों द्वारा एक पक्ष पर मारपीट कर घायल करने के मामले में पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई न करने का आरोप लगाते हुए लिखित शिकायत दी गई है। शिकायत उच्च अधिकारियों को प्रेषित कर दी गई है।

जांच कर की जाएगी उचित कार्रवाई: प्रभारी
थाना प्रभारी जयवीर सिंह ने बताया कि रामगढ़ पांडवा में हुई मारपीट के मामले में पुलिस द्वारा निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई करते हुए कुछ लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस द्वारा मारपीट में घायल हुए लोगों की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट के आधार पर एक्सपर्ट की राय ली जा रही है तथा जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

