सरकार प्रस्ताव तुरंत प्रभाव वापस ले:मेडिकल कॉलेजों में फीस बढ़ोत्तरी से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई से वंचित होंगे गरीब विद्यार्थी - रामपाल माजरा

कलायत4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बोले- जनप्रतिनिधियों के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ाने वाला

पूर्व सीपीएस रामपाल माजरा ने कहा कि सरकार ने सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस व पीजी कोर्स के लिए तय फीस में बढ़ोत्तरी करने के भेजे गए प्रस्ताव से गरीब विद्यार्थियों को एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई से वंचित किया जा रहा है।

गरीब परिवारों का बच्चा कभी भी एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई नहीं कर सकेगा और इससे अस्पतालों में इलाज भी महंगा होगा। रामपाल माजरा श्री कपिल मुनि मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी के निधन पर शोक प्रकट करने के उपरांत निजी संस्थान पर पत्रकारों से बातचीत कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसके साथ-साथ पंचायती राज में सीधे चुने गए सरपंच, जिला परिषद ब्लॉक समिति मेंबर को हटाने के लिए जनता द्वारा दो तिहाई बहुमत से हटाया जाएगा तो इससे गांव में पार्टी बाजी बढ़ने के साथ-साथ लड़ाई झगड़े होंगे।

उन्होंने नगर पालिका, नगर निगम में जो चुने गए प्रतिनिधियों के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाकर हटाए जाने का जो प्रस्ताव लाया गया है, वह बिल्कुल गलत है। अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के कारण प्रदेश में भ्रष्टाचार को और भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा। सरकार को दोनों प्रस्ताव तुरंत प्रभाव वापस लेने चाहिए।

