नुकसान:आम के बाग में हाथियों ने मचाया उत्पात, पेड़ तोड़े और नलकूप का पाइप उखाड़ा

खिजराबाद2 घंटे पहले
कलेसर नेशनल पार्क के जंगली हाथी किसानों के खेतों में जमकर उत्पात मचा रहे हैं। जंगली हाथी ने आम के बाग में लगा नलकूप व पाइप लाइन को उखाड़ दिया है। आम के पेड़ तोड़ डाले। जंगली हाथियों के उत्पात से कलेसर के किसान खासे परेशान हैं। उन्होंने जंगली जानवरों द्वारा किए गए नुकसान की सूचना वन्य प्राणी विभाग को दी है।

कलेसर नेशनल पार्क में आए 4 जंगली हाथी आजकल खूब मूवमेंट कर रहे हैं। कुछ दिनों से हाथी लगातार नेशनल हाईवे पर आ रहे थे लेकिन अब बीते 3 दिन से जंगली हाथी आम के बगीचों में उत्पात मचा रहे हैं। कलेसर के किसान अशोक कुमार व गुलाब सिंह ने बताया कि जंगली हाथी 3 दिनों से रात के समय आम के बगीचों में घुसकर पेड़ों को तोड़ रहे हैं। अशोक ने बताया कि बीती रात जंगली हाथी ने बाग में लगा ट्यूबवेल का पाइप उखाड़ दिया। बाग में बिछाई गई पाइप लाइन को भी उखाड़ दिया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जंगली हाथियों के डर के कारण अब खेतों के रखवाले भी रात के समय खेतों की ओर जाने से डरे हुए हैं। अशोक कुमार ने मांग करते हुए कहा कि जंगली जानवरों द्वारा किसानों के नुकसान की भरपाई की जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने आम के बाग में हुए नुकसान की सूचना जिला वन्य प्राणी विभाग को दे दी है। जिला वन्य प्राणी इंस्पेक्टर सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि हाथियों से बचाव के लिए किसान रात के समय डेरों के आसपास आग जलाएं। टॉर्च का इस्तेमाल करें व चौकसी बरतें।

