रोष:कपालमोचन बाइपास से रोज निकलते अफसर फिर भी जाम से निजात दिलाने के नहीं प्रबंध

खिजराबादएक घंटा पहले
कपालमोचन बाइपास मार्ग पर आड़े-तिरछे वाहन खड़े होने से अक्सर जाम की स्थिति रहती है। सबसे अधिक दिक्कत अग्रसेन चौक से छछरौली मोड़ तक है। यहां लोग दुकानों के सामने आड़े-तिरछे वाहन खड़े करते हैं। साथ ही दुकानदारों ने भी सामान बाहर रख अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। इससे लगने वाले जाम से क्षेत्रवासी परेशान हैं। अतिक्रमण हटाने के पंचायत प्रशासन के प्रयास भी कुछ असर नहीं दिखा सके।

अग्रसेन चौक से लेकर छछरौली मार्ग तक मार्ग पर सात बैंक हैं। कहीं भी पार्किंग की अलग से व्यवस्था न होने से बैंकों में आने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को मजबूरन सड़क किनारे वाहन खड़े करने पड़ते हैं। कई बार चालक अचानक मोड़ काट देते हैं, जिससे कई बार पीछे आने वाले वाहन टकरा जाते हैं। मार्ग पर बनी दुकानों में खरीदारी करने के लिए आने वाले लोग भी वाहनों को सड़क किनारे खड़ा कर देते हैं। इससे सड़क से निकलने वाले लोगों को ज्यादा परेशानी होती है।

कस्बे के डॉ. सुनील त्यागी, रमन बंसल, राजेश कुमार, रमन धमीजा, राकेश बेदी, जसपाल भट्टी, नरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि आए दिन लगने वाले जाम के लिए प्रशासन जिम्मेदार है। खास बात यह है कि मार्ग से रोजाना न्यायालय परिसर में जज, वकील, अन्य अधिकारी व पुलिस का आना-जाना भी है। इसके बाद भी मार्ग पर जाम से निजात नहीं मिल रही। लोगों का कहना है कि हर साल दीवाली के बाद मेले के आयोजन के लिए प्रशासन सड़क किनारे अतिक्रमण हटवाता था। शायद अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान इसलिए नहीं चलाया गया कि इस बार मेला स्थगित है।

त्योहारी भीड़ के बाद बाजारों से अतिक्रमण हटाने के बारे में पंचायत की ओर से मुनादी कराई गई थी। लेकिन उसके आगे कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। अधिकारियों की लापरवाही का खामियाजा लोगों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। कस्बे के लोगों ने मांग की कि सड़कों व बाजारों से अतिक्रमण हटाया जाए। साथ ही छछरौली मोड़ पर यातायात नियंत्रण करने के लिए पुलिसकर्मी की तैनाती की जाए, ताकि यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू हो सके।

