पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19:जिले में 105 ने दी कोरोना को मात, 26 और मिले संक्रमित

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना को लेकर शुक्रवार का दिन कुछ राहत भरा रहा। 105 मरीज कोरोना को हरा कर अस्पताल व कोविड सेंटरों से घर लौटे। वहीं दिन में 26 ही संक्रमित केस मिले। जबकि पिछले तीन चार दिनों से रोजाना केस बढ़ने का सिलसिला चल रहा था।

अब तक 6919 संक्रमित

जिले में शुक्रवार को संक्रमितों की संख्या में कुछ कमी रही। शुक्रवार को 26 केस जिलेभर में मिले। अभी तक 6919 संक्रमित जिले में मिल चुके हैं।

105 हुए ठीक, अब तक 6449

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुखबीर सिंह ने कहा कि कुरुक्षेत्र से 105 मरीजों को एक ही दिन में ठीक होने पर अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। कुरुक्षेत्र में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित अब तक 6499 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं।

730 की हुई जांच

जिले में शुक्रवार को 730 लोगों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए। अब तक जिले में 118283 सैंपल हो चुके हैं। राहत की बात यह है कि इनमें 110764 सैम्पल जांच में निगेटिव मिले हैं। फिलहाल 600 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है ।

एक्टिव केस अभी 315

जिले में एक साथ 105 लोगों के ठीक होने के बावजूद एक्टिव केस 315 हैं। इनमें से 183 मरीज घरों में ही आइसोलेट हैं। जबकि बाकियों का अस्पताल व कोविड केयर सेंटरों में इलाज चल रहा है।

घटा सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट

जिले में रिकवरी रेट जहां 92.9 प्रतिशत है। वहीं सैंपल पॉजिटिव मिलने की दर घट रही है। शुक्रवार को सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट 5.8 प्रतिशत हो गया। वहीं प्रति मिलियन के पीछे जिले में119813 सैंपल हो रहे हैं। बता दें कि जिले में 105 मरीजों की कोरोना की वजह से मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें