चौंकाने वाला खुलासा:लक्की ड्राॅ और कमेटी के नाम पर 300 लोगों को ठगने का आरोपी 15 साल पहले बेचता था टॉफियां

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करियाना दुकान के साथ छोटी-छोटी कमेटियों से 10 साल तक बनाया विश्वास, फिर ठगा
  • खरीदे दो मकान-दुकान, लोग बाेलनेे लगे- बिट्टू बैंक

लक्की ड्राॅ के नाम पर 300 लोगों से करोड़ों रुपए ठगने के आरोपी लायलपुर कॉलोनी कुरुक्षेत्र वासी रविंद्र कुमार उर्फ बिट्टू व उसके बड़े भाई इंद्रमोहन के मामले में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। लोगों ने बताया कि पहले रविंद्र कुमार प्राइवेट स्कूल के बाहर चारपाई पर टॉफी व बच्चों का खाने का सामान बेचता था। उसका बड़ा भाई इंद्रमोहन फेरी लगा घर-घर जाकर बर्तन बेचता था। एक समय ऐसा आया कि लोग उसे बिट्‌टू बैंक के नाम से बुलाने लगे थे।

कॉलोनिवासियों के मुताबिक जनवरी 2020 में रविंद्र उर्फ बिट्टू पहले छोटे लेवल की कमेटियां व लक्की ड्राॅ स्कीम चलाता रहा, और लोगों के पैसे लौटाता रहा, जिससे विश्वास बन गया। जनवरी 2020 में उसने 3 हजार रुपए महीने की कमेटी 300 सदस्यों की शुरू की। बिट्टू प्रति महीने 9 लाख रुपए से अधिक की आमदन होने लगी। उसके भतीजे इंद्रमोहन का लड़का अनमोल घरों से कमेटी की किस्त लेकर आता था। 11 महीने तक कमेटी डलने का काम करता रहा। अब दिसंबर में कमेटी पूरी होने पर करीब सवा करोड़ रुपए की रकम बिट्टू ने सदस्यों को वापस लौटानी थी, लेकिन वह नवंबर में घर से गायब हो गया।

पहले खस्ताहाल था मकान, फिर बनाई आलीशान कोठी
कॉलोनी के लोगों का कहना है कि दोनों भाई परिवार समेत जिस मकान में रहते थे, उसकी हालत खस्ता थी। आज उसमें मजदूर तबके के लोग रह रहे हैं। कॉलोनिवासियों ने बताया कि धीरे-धीरे घर में बिट्टू ने कुछ चावल व राशन आदि सामान रखना शुरू किया तो प्रवासी मजदूर खरीदने लग गए। काम कुछ ठीक हुआ तो छोटी कमेटियां डालनी शुरू की। अच्छा ब्याज व लक्की ड्रॉ के लालच में दिहाड़ी-मजदूरी करने वालों से लेकर पैसे वाले लोग फंसते चले गए। 10 साल तक बिट्टू ने अच्छा विश्वास बनाया। शिकायतकर्ता वेदप्रकाश वधवा, भरत, तरुण आदि ने बताया कि बिट्टू ने धीरे-धीरे करके कॉलोनी में एक दोमंजिला कोठी बना ली। फिर उस कोठी के सामने एक और मकान खरीद लिया। लोग बिट्टू करियाना को बिट्टू बैंक के नाम से जानने लगे थे।

4 आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, आरोपी फरार
लायलपुर बस्ती निवासी वेदप्रकाश वधवा के मुताबिक उनकी कॉलोनी वासी रविंद्र कुमार उर्फ बिट्टू व उसका भाई इंद्रमोहन, इंद्रमोहन का लड़का अनमोल व पानीपत निवासी सुभाष जो उक्त आरोपियों का जीजा है, के खिलाफ पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी व चिट फंड एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। सिटी थाना प्रभारी प्रतीक कुमार का कहना है कि छानबीन के बाद जो भी तथ्य सामने आएंगे, उनके आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

