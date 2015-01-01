पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

याचिका दायर की तैयारी:7वें वेतन आयोग का 13.5 करोड़ एरियर पाने के लिए केयू के 1700 पेंशनर्स जाएंगे हाईकोर्ट

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी के 1700 पेंशनर्स अब अपने तीन सालों से 19 माह के रुके सातवें वेतन आयोग के एरियर का पैसा पाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे। इसके लिए पेंशनर्स ने हाईकोर्ट के लिए याचिका तैयार कर ली है। इस याचिका को अब जल्द हाईकोर्ट में दायर किया जाएगा। इसमें केयू पेंशनर्स अपने रुके 13.5 करोड़ के एरियर की मांग करेंगे। इससे पहले भी इस मामले को लेकर पेंशनर्स हाईकोर्ट में गए थे। हाईकोर्ट की ओर से इस मामले में केयू प्रशासन से लिखित में जवाब देने को कहा गया था। केयू प्रशासन की ओर से इस मामले में कुछ दिन पहले ही हाईकोर्ट में जवाब दिया था कि केयू के पेंशन फंड में 30 लाख रुपए हैं। ऐसे में केयू प्रशासन ने फंड न होने का हवाला देते हुए एरियर के पैसे देने में असमर्थता जताई थी।

एक जनवरी 2016 से एक सितंबर 2017 तक का एरियर

सरकार की ओर से 7वें वेतन आयोग को कर्मचारियों के लिए एक जनवरी 2016 से लागू किया था। कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन की ओर से एक सितंबर 2017 को 19 महीने बाद पेंशनर्स को सातवें वेतन आयोग के अनुसार बढ़ी पेंशन देनी शुरू की गई। इस हिसाब से पेंशनर का 19 माह का एरियर यूनिवर्सिटी पर बकाया हो गया। यह राशि करीब 15 करोड़ की है। इस एरियर में कर्मचारियों को उनके मासिक बढ़े वेतन के अनुसार 19 माह का लाभ मिलना है। पेंशनर्स ने कहा कि तीन साल गुजर चुके हैं। अब तक यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से पेंशनर्स को उनका हक नहीं दिया जा रहा। यह पूरी तरह से अन्याय है।

केयू प्रशासन लगातार दे रहा बजट न होने का हवाला

केयू के सेवानिवृत्त असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार देवेंद्र सचदेवा ने बताया कि सभी पेंशनर्स की ओर से एरियर की मांग को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में अगले सप्ताह में याचिका दायर की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इससे पहले भी वे हाईकोर्ट गए थे। हाईकोर्ट की ओर से केयू प्रशासन से एरियर को लेकर लिखित में जवाब मांगा गया था। सचदेवा ने कहा कि केयू प्रशासन की ओर से लगातार बजट की कमी का हवाला देते हुए पेंशनर्स का एरियर रोका जा रहा है। यह पूरी तरह से गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि पेंशनर्स ने केयू प्रशासन का तीन सालों तक इंतजार किया है, लेकिन केयू प्रशासन की ओर से एरियर नहीं दिया जा रहा।

