निर्माण कार्य:2.83 करोड़ से बनेगा शहर के सबसे पुराने स्कूल का नया भवन, विधायक ने रखा नींव पत्थर

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 12 कमरे, 3 लैब, 3 स्टाफ कक्ष व डीटीएच कक्ष, 3 शौचालयों व रैंप का होगा निर्माण

शहर के सबसे पुराने राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी कन्या स्कूल का 2.83 करोड़ की लागत से नया भवन बनने जा रहा है। बुधवार को विधायक सुभाष सुधा ने नए भवन की नींव रखी। विधायक ने कहा कि स्कूलों व कॉलेजों में लड़कियों को उच्च गुणवत्ता की शिक्षा और सभी आधुनिक सुविधाएं देने के लिए राज्य सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। सरकार द्वारा इसके लिए विभिन्न जिलों में महिला काॅलेजों, स्कूलों के अपग्रेडेशन सहित अन्य मूलभूत सुविधाओं को उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है।

कुरुक्षेत्र में महिला राजकीय काॅलेज के साथ-साथ सबसे पुराने स्कूल के नए भवन का निमार्ण किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले विधायक सुभाष सुधा, भाजपा नेता साहिल सुधा, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी अरुण आश्री ने नए भवन निर्माण कार्य के लिए भूमि पूजन कर विधिवत निर्माण कार्य का शुभारंभ किया।

1955 में बना था स्कूल

थानेसर शहर का यह सबसे बड़ा विद्यालय है। लड़कियों के इस स्कूल की स्थापना 1955 में की गई थी। दो साल बाद 1957 में इससे अपग्रेड कर उच्च विद्यालय का दर्जा दिया गया था, इसके उपरांत 1991 में इस स्कूल को वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय का दर्जा दिया गया। विद्यार्थियों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए इस स्कूल के नए भवन का निर्माण करने के सरकार के प्रस्ताव भेजा गया था।

2 करोड़ 83 लाख होगा खर्च

सुधा के मुताबिक सरकार ने स्कूल के नए भवन के निर्माण के लिए 2 करोड़ 83 लाख लाख का बजट जारी किया है। यह भवन आधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस होगा। बेटियों को अच्छे और नए स्कूल की सौगात मिलेगी। नए भवन में विद्यार्थियों के लिए 12 कमरे, 3 विज्ञान लैब, 3 स्टाफ रूम, एक-एक एनएसएस, एनसीसी व डीटीएच रूम, 3 शौचालयों व रैंप का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

