पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना संक्रमण:1073 मरीजों की जांच में 43 नए संक्रमित केस

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में अक्टूबर में कोरोना केस सितंबर के मुकाबले रोजाना आधे भी नहीं मिल रहे थे। लेकिन सर्दी बढ़ने से अब दोबारा से संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती हुई दिख रही है। इस हफ्ते पहले दिन जहां 30 केस मिले थे। वहीं मंगलवार को 43 केस मिले। हालांकि मंगलवार को 52 लोग ठीक होकर अस्पतालों से घर भी लौटे। अब तक 6349 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं एक्टिव केस 344 रह गए हैं। 212 मरीजों काे घर में ही आइसोलेट किया गया है।

अब तक 6797 मिल चुके संक्रमित

जिले में मंगलवार को 43 नए केस सामने आए। वहीं अब तक 6797 संक्रमित जिले में मिल चुके हैं। बता दें कि अक्टूबर में यह आंकड़ा 30 के नीचे ही चल रहा था। लेकिन अब सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती दिख रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग को यह भी आशंका है कि कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर भी अब आ सकती है। ऐसे में जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं बनती, मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जैसे नियमों की पालना बेहद गंभीरता से करना होगा। तभी इससे बचाव संभव हो सकता है।

सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट घटा

जिले में अब सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट फिलहाल घटा हुआ है। अभी यह 5.9 प्रतिशत है। वहीं रिकवरी रेट 93.4 प्रतिशत रहा। जबकि मृत्युदर 1.5 प्रतिशत है। जिले में अभी एक मिलियन के पीछे 111823 टेस्ट हो रहे हैं। हालांकि अभी तक 116220 टेस्ट हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें