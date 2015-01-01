पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन का इंतजार:जिले में 4300 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मंगवाई सरकारी व प्राइवेट कर्मचारियों की डिटेल

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ठंड के साथ कोरोना केस बढ़ने लगे हैं। वहीं इससे बचाव की वैक्सीन जल्द आने की उम्मीदें भी बढ़ने लगी हैं। हालांकि अभी तक कोई वैक्सीन जारी नहीं हुई है। लेकिन प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियों में जुट गया है। जिले में भी इसकी तैयारियां शुरू हो रही है।

जिले में 4300 को लगेगी वैक्सीन

इसे लेकर जिलास्तर पर भी तैयारियां हो रही हैं। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुखबीर सिंह के मुताबिक पहले स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को ही कोई वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसे लेकर सरकार ने प्राइवेट व सरकारी स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का डाटा भी जुटाया है। जिले में जहां करीब 2600 सरकारी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी हैं। वहीं करीब 1700 प्राइवेट सेक्टर के स्वास्थ्य कर्मी हैं। जिले में करीब 4300 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का डाटा हेडक्वार्टर भेजा है।

स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को पहले मिलेगी वैक्सीन

देश-विदेश में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कई वैक्सीन पर ट्रायल चल रहे हैं। इनमें से कुछ वैक्सीन के जल्द आने की उम्मीदें हैं। ऐसे में केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार भी वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियां पिछले कई दिनों से कर रही है। हालांकि पहले आम लोगों की बजाए उन लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी, जोकि कोविड पर काबू पाने की जद्दोजहद में लगे हैं। पहले स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगेगी। इसे लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी तैयारियां शुरू की है।

मंगलवार को जिले में 40 नए संक्रमित मिले। अब तक 8284 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। जिला सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुखबीर सिंह ने कहा कि कुरुक्षेत्र से 58 मरीजों को एक ही दिन में ठीक होने पर अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया है। अब तक 7916 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। वहीं जिले में अब 521 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। इनमें से 151 मरीजों काे हाेम आइसाेलेट किया हुआ है। बता दें कि काेराेना से अब तक 117 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी है।

सैंपल की बढ़ी रफ्तार
डीसी शरणदीप कौर ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को जिले में रोजाना 2000 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य दिया हुआ है। लेकिन यह लक्ष्य रोजाना छूट जाता है। हालांकि अब 2 दिन से सैंपलिंग की रफ्तार बढ़ी है। मंगलवार को 1408 लोगों के सैंपल लेकर जांच को भेजे। जबकि इनमें से करीब 78 लोगों की रेपिड एंटीजन किट से जांच हुई। अभी तक लिए गए 1,58,738 में से 1,48,438 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है।

